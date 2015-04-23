It turns out lots of people know the ex-running back better as a ballroom champ

How Dancing with the Stars Educated Fans about Emmitt Smith's Football Career (Yeah, Really!)

In more than a few circles, a Mirrorball Trophy is way more important than a Super Bowl ring.

No one has learned to appreciate that more than Emmitt Smith, who admitted to PEOPLE that lots of people didn’t know he was a former running back until they saw him cutting the rug during the 3rd and 15th seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

“It bridged a gap,” Smith said Tuesday at the DWTS 10th Anniversary celebration held in West Hollywood, California. “I get a lot of the, ‘I know you from Dancing with the Stars‘ comments.”

The DWTS anniversary special will air April 28, and the show regularly airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

