'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Files for Divorce from Husband of 4 Years Sasha Farber: 'There's No Bad Blood'

Dancing with the Stars' Sasha Farber and Emma Slater got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018

Published on February 22, 2023
Dancing with the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are ending their partnership off the dance floor.

On Tuesday, Slater filed for divorce from her husband of four years, citing irreconcilable differences, according to the divorce petition obtained by PEOPLE.

"Emma and Sasha still remain close," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "There's no bad blood between them."

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had separated. According to documents, the legal date of separation was April 1, 2022.

In October 2016, Farber, 38, and Slater, 34, got engaged during a live taping of the ABC show after performing to Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are."

Former host Tom Bergeron ushered them to the center of the ballroom, and told Farber, "Sasha, I always thought you had the potential to host."

Farber took the Slater's hands and said, "Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time." He got down on one knee in front of a surprised Slater, telling her in front of the surprised audience: "I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

The couple tied the knot at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles in 2018 with close friends and family by their sides, including bridesmaids and fellow DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold, Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Brittany Cherry and Jenna Johnson.

Slater and Farber had been close friends for two years before things turned romantic, but Farber said he knew that Slater was the one "three or four months" after they met.

"We've been together five-and-a-half years," Slater said at the time. "We bought a house recently and it feels like the natural progression. My mother said once that marriage should feel natural and not like a surprise. It should be expected because that's when it's right and it's already felt like I've been his fiancé and wife for years now. It feels really natural … apart from the heaviness of my arm, it feels quite natural."

Slater and Farber are both currently traveling on the Dancing with the Stars Tour 2023.

Earlier this month, Farber posted a video on Instagram of him and Slater dancing the samba together.

"Cheeky samba," he captioned the post.

