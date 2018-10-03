Dancing with the Stars season 27 has sent home its second contestant.

After viewers watched the 12 couples perform each of their Vegas Night dances for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli on Tuesday, another celebrity cast member on the reality dancing competition series was eliminated.

At the end of the episode, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews revealed that two couples were in jeopardy after Monday’s online votes and the judges’ Monday and Tuesday scores were combined: John Schneider and Emma Slater and Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev.

“John and Emma, Danelle and Artem, on this second week of competition, the couple leaving us is: Danelle and Artem,” revealed Bergeron.

After Umstead and Chigvintsev — who earned a 19/30 for Tuesday’s quickstep — were announced, the pair received a standing ovation from the audience.

“I want you to know that the looks on all of your couples who you’re competing with, they look as sad as you no doubt feel, to say goodbye to you tonight,” Bergeron told Umstead, who is the first-ever blind contestant that has competed on DWTS.

“It’s been fun,” Umstead said of the experience, and told Chigvintsev: “Thank you for everything. It’s been amazing.”

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev Eric McCandless/ABC

Last week, the 46-year-old athlete, who has won three Paralympic bronze medals in alpine skiing, opened up about learning to dance with the inability to see.

“Because I can’t see, I touch Artem’s shoulders or his legs to feel the movement and paint myself a picture,” she explained.

Throughout her training, Umstead didn’t allow her husband, Rob, to watch. So on the premiere episode, he was blown away by her debut dance — a beautiful and emotional foxtrot that she and Chigvintsev performed to Andra Day’s “Rise Up” — and joined her on the ballroom floor alongside her guide dog, Aziza, for the judges’ scores.

“It was great. I was really impressed. I’m blown away,” he told Bergeron of his wife’s dance.

While Umstead was admittedly “so scared I was going to fall and trip” during the premiere, she said of the challenge: “Anything is possible and you just have to go for it.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.