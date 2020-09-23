During week two of the reality dancing competition series, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley were in the bottom two

Charles Oakley Is the First Contestant to Be Eliminated on DWTS Season 29

Dancing with the Stars has said goodbye to its first season 29 contestant.

On week two of the ABC reality dancing competition series, the first eliminated celebrity was sent home.

At the end of Tuesday's episode, host Tyra Banks announced that Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former NBA player Charles Oakley were both in the bottom two — and that the judges (Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough) had to save one of the couples to keep them in the competition.

After combining the scores from the premiere episode and night two, along with the live votes on Tuesday, Banks revealed all of the safe couples before revealing that Baskin, along with pro partner Pasha Pashkov, and Oakley, who was partnered with Emma Slater, were in jeopardy.

"Again, it is going to be up to the judges to save one of these couples and keep them in the competition. If two of the judges are divided, the third will cast the deciding vote," Banks explained.

"It's time for the judges' verdict. Judges, you have to make your decisions based on both weeks of dancing so far," she continued, before the trio of judges made their decisions.

First, Inaba chose to save Baskin. She was followed by Tonioli, who split the vote by choosing to keep Oakley in the competition.

Breaking the tie was Hough, who decided, "the couple I'm going to save is Carole and Pasha," sending 56-year-old Oakley home.

For their second dance on Tuesday, Oakley and Slater performed a cha-cha and were awarded a 15/30.

Next week, the pairings will perform their third dances during the show's Disney night.