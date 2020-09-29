Week three of the competition saw the celebrity contestants and their pro dancer partners dancing to songs from Disney films

During week three of the ABC reality dancing competition series, the 59-year-old big cat enthusiast was the second contestant to be eliminated from season 29.

At the end of the show, host Tyra Banks announced that Anne Heche and Baskin had landed in the bottom two and it was up to the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough — to save one of the contestants.

Hough went first and chose to save Heche and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe. "Anne and Keo, there was a few little slip-ups tonight. But, you know, I think you have a lot of potential. Carole, Pasha, you're here doing your thing. Unfortunately, I can't save you again this week, so I'm going to have to go with Anne and Keo."

Tonioli was next, and also decided to keep Heche in the competition. While Inaba's decision wasn't necessary to break a divided vote, she also said she would have chosen Heche to stay.

After being eliminated alongside pro partner Pasha Pashkov, Tiger King star Baskin said with a laugh: "My husband is going to be so happy I'm coming home."

On Monday, audiences watched the show's seasonal Disney night, when the celebrities perform a dance to a tune from a Disney film.

Image zoom Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov on DWTS ABC

Keeping with the cat theme, Baskin and Pashkov both dressed up as lions and danced a samba to "Circle of Life" from The Lion King. They earned a 12/30 for the routine.

On week two of the competition, Charles Oakley was the first celebrity to be sent home after landing in jeopardy alongside Baskin.