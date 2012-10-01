The singer-actor writes about "a new sense of focus and determination" to say on the show

Drew Lachey is a member of 98 Degrees, starred on Broadway in Monty Python’s Spamalot and Rent. He is the season 2 winner of Dancing with the Stars and a founder of Lachey Arts Music Theater Camp. Lachey will now be blogging for PEOPLE.com about his return to the ballroom with pro Anna Trebunskaya for the DWTS all-stars season.

This has been an eventful – and stressful – week, to say the least. This past results show proves that it isn t only about how well you dance, but also how many people you have voting for you.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After finding ourselves in the bottom two, and facing elimination, Anna and I have turned things up a notch. We have always worked hard, but there has been a new sense of focus and determination (cue the Rocky music). This is a new week with a new dance, and it is going to be a new outcome hopefully.

Our dance this week is the jive – a fast, rhythmic, challenging dance that takes a lot of stamina. I am very excited about this because these are the kinds of dances that I feel I can do pretty well. I really like our music, but this ain’t your grandmama s jive. Everything about it is a little rough around the edges. Just the way I like it.

The energy around the rehearsal studio is still fun, but you can tell that all of the couples are really focused on this week. Last week was a wake-up call that anybody could go home at any time.

I can only speak for myself, but I am nowhere close to being ready to leave the ballroom. This show is a lot of fun, and I love dancing with Anna. Hopefully we ll be able to impress the judges and the audience with our jive and remember everybody: vote, vote, vote.

See you on the dance floor.