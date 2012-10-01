Drew Lachey's DWTS Blog: Elimination Scare Was a 'Wake-Up Call'
The singer-actor writes about "a new sense of focus and determination" to say on the show
Drew Lachey is a member of 98 Degrees, starred on Broadway in Monty Python’s Spamalot and Rent. He is the season 2 winner of Dancing with the Stars and a founder of Lachey Arts Music Theater Camp. Lachey will now be blogging for PEOPLE.com about his return to the ballroom with pro Anna Trebunskaya for the DWTS all-stars season.
This has been an eventful – and stressful – week, to say the least. This past results show proves that it isn t only about how well you dance, but also how many people you have voting for you.
After finding ourselves in the bottom two, and facing elimination, Anna and I have turned things up a notch. We have always worked hard, but there has been a new sense of focus and determination (cue the Rocky music). This is a new week with a new dance, and it is going to be a new outcome hopefully.
Our dance this week is the jive – a fast, rhythmic, challenging dance that takes a lot of stamina. I am very excited about this because these are the kinds of dances that I feel I can do pretty well. I really like our music, but this ain’t your grandmama s jive. Everything about it is a little rough around the edges. Just the way I like it.
The energy around the rehearsal studio is still fun, but you can tell that all of the couples are really focused on this week. Last week was a wake-up call that anybody could go home at any time.
I can only speak for myself, but I am nowhere close to being ready to leave the ballroom. This show is a lot of fun, and I love dancing with Anna. Hopefully we ll be able to impress the judges and the audience with our jive and remember everybody: vote, vote, vote.
See you on the dance floor.
