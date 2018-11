14 Couples Who Found Romance in the Dancing with the Stars Ballroom

The newest romance comes courtesy of pro Bersten and model Ren, who’ve been particularly open about their feelings throughout season 27.

In a November 2018 episode, following Ren’s confession she was falling for her partner, Bersten said,

“Last week, some things were said,” Bersten says to Ren. “I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this. It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

What followed? A kiss!