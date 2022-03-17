"Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end," Daniella Karagach wrote on Instagram Thursday

Dancing with the Stars' Daniella Karagach Leaves Tour After Injury: 'Grateful for the Time I Had'

Daniella Karagach's time on the Dancing with the Stars tour has come to an end.

On Instagram Thursday, the 29-year-old pro dancer posted a photo of herself sitting in a wheelchair as her husband, fellow dancer Pasha Pashkov, stood beside her. Karagach's left foot was wrapped in a cast and she held crutches in her right hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I'm grateful for the time I had," she wrote in the post.

"This was truly a special experience for me and I've had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast. I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking ass!! 🥺💜," she continued. "To the fans and friends, I love you. Thank you for your love, kindness and always showing 100% of your support for us. This @dwtstourofficial would be nothing without you all."

Karagach, who did not specify what type of injury she sustained, concluded her post by calling the moments she experienced on tour "something [she'll] never be able to express."

"Dancing for you guys was exhilarating. I'm so grateful," she added. "To @alexis_warr, thank you for saving my butt!! I can't wait to watch you shine!!! Go crush em💪🏼 Much love, D #dwts."

Daniella Karagach Iman Shumpert DWTS Credit: (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Karagach joined DWTS in 2019 during its 28th season as a troupe member performing in group numbers. She was elevated to pro-status the following season, during which she was partnered with rapper Nelly.

Though Karagach and Nelly, 47, ended the competition in third place, she wound up nabbing her first mirrorball championship in season 30 last year while partnered with NBA player Iman Shumpert. The duo made history with the victory as Shumpert became the first basketball player to ever reach the series finale and win.

After the show's 30th season wrapped in November 2021, several of the series' pro dancers and some of its past contestants hit the road for Dancing with the Stars Live Tour. The tour kicked off in early January and is slated to run through March 27.

Shumpert, 31, as well as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen, have all joined the tour as guest stars at different points.

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars: Iman Shumpert Makes History with Season 30 Win

Amid Karagach's injury news, Shumpert shared her post to his Instagram Story alongside a brown heart emoji and a bitmoji praying.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.