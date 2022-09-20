'Dancing with the Stars' ' Daniel Durant Already Has Two Famous Fans — and One Has Competed on the Show!

Durant is the third deaf person to compete on DWTS, following in the footsteps of his CODA costar Marlee Matlin and model Nyle DiMarco

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

and
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

Published on September 20, 2022 02:47 PM
BRITT STEWART, DANIEL DURANT
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC

If a Daniel Durant fan club mobilizes during his Dancing with the Stars run, he can count on Camryn and Milo Manheim to lead the charge.

Camryn, 61, told PEOPLE she and her son are "rooting" for Durant's success — an especially strong endorsement since Milo, 21, and his partner Witney Carson finished second on DWTS back in 2018.

"Milo and I are rooting for him," the Law & Order star told PEOPLE Monday night — just hours before DWTS's season 31 premiere. "We have definitely made it known he's our guy."

Camryn previously worked alongside Durant, 32, in Deaf West Theatre's 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening. While she hasn't given him any advice on navigating the dance show just yet, the actress has complete faith that Durant will go far.

"He's going to be great," she said. "I did a play with him, and he is so talented and brilliant and he could dance. So he's going to be good."

Daniel Durant, Camryn Manheim and Milo Manheim
Kevin Mazur/Getty, Leon Bennett/Getty

Durant is the third deaf person to compete on the series after his CODA costar Marlee Matlin and model Nyle DiMarco, who won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2016.

Durant is currently partnered with pro dancer Britt Stewart. The pair performed a tango to "Barbra Streisand" by Duck Sauce and received a score of 27 out of 40 from the judges.

As Camryn continues to cheer fro Durant from the sidelines, fans will soon be able to see her appear in Law & Order's highly anticipated three-hour crossover. Casts from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will come together in the historic TV event.

"It was exciting because I hadn't done anything like this before," said Camryn, who plays Lieutenant Kate Dixon. "I've been around the block. I have, and I get to do something that's so brand new. I've done a crossover before when I was on The Practice and Ally McBeal, but our studios were right next door to each other. We all knew each other. That just seemed like no big deal."

LAW & ORDER -- "Wicked Game" Episode 21006 -- Pictured: Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon
Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Teasing the epic TV event further, Camryn said that "this seems really out there" compared to the previous crossover project she appeared in.

"We were jumping from the Law & Order set to the SVU set," she recalled. "It's rare we're all in the same place, so it was really great to know we could tell a story that was bigger than each of us, and we could use each others' resources to tell it and give justice to it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The three-hour Law & Order crossover event begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC.

