Chris Soules Will Become 12th Contestant on Dancing with the Stars

Right after he snags a bride, Chris Soules is going to go after a mirror-ball trophy.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Chris Soules will become the 12th celebrity on the 20th season of Dancing with the Stars. He is expected to partner with Witney Carson, the reigning champion.

A spokeswoman for ABC declined to comment.

Soules certainly won’t be the first Bachelor (or bachelorette) to kick up his heels on the ABC franchise. Long before the farmer considered whether to don the Danskins, Sean Lowe hit the dance floor, as did Jake Pavelka. Melissa Rycroft also appeared on the show twice.

Soules, who will choose his bride March 9 on The Bachelor finale, will be joined on the dance floor this season with Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec, singer Patti LaBelle, model Charlotte McKinney, football player Michael Sam and Rumer Willis, among others.

Dancing with the Stars returns March 16 on ABC.