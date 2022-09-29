Cheryl Burke Sends Message to Teresa Giudice After 'DWTS' Elimination: 'Beginning of Our Friendship'

Teresa Giudice was eliminated from the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night

Published on September 29, 2022 11:46 AM
Cheryl Burke, Teresa Giudice
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Rich Polk/Getty

That's what friends are for!

After Teresa Giudice was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars earlier this week, Cheryl Burke sent a message of support to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star on Instagram Wednesday.

"Love you @TeresaGiudice," Burke, 38, wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Giudice, 50, as well as fellow DWTS contestant Shangela and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

"Enjoyed every second we interacted though our time was short," she continued. "I hope that this is just the beginning of our friendship."

Cheryl Burke/Instagram

During this week's Elvis Night on DWTS, Giudice and partner Pasha Pashkov performed a jive to "All Shook Up." Judges applauded the improvement Giudice made from week 1 and gave her a total score of 23 out of 40, but it wasn't enough to save her from elimination.

Giudice told reporters after Monday's live show that performing on screen was her "dream," adding, "It was an amazing experience. I had an amazing partner, I mean I got to — my dream came true. I've always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience, and it was pretty amazing."

Despite her best efforts, Giudice said she knew she wouldn't win the series. "I wanted to win the mirror ball, because [Pasha's] wife [Daniella Karagach] won it last season so I wanted him to have the second trophy," Giudice said.

"But you know what, there's a lot of amazing dancers on the show," she continued. "So I knew ... when I saw my competition, I'm like, 'I'm definitely not winning it.' But I tried."

With Giudice's run on DWTS finished, she'll return home to new husband Luis Ruelas. "Now I get to spend time with my husband because I just got married and then I started doing Dancing with the Stars," she previously told reporters.

"So it's like I left my husband. So I felt really bad. So at least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband," the television star added. "Because I am a newlywed, and then I just left him."

Giudice did confirm, however, that she'll return to DWTS for the finale later this season.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

