Cheryl Burke Looks Back on 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' in Sweet Note to Former' DWTS' Partners

"To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU," Cheryl Burke shared after retiring as a Dancing with the Stars pro last week

Published on November 28, 2022 01:55 PM
Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage

Cheryl Burke is thanking her former Dancing with the Stars partners after her final performance as a pro on the ABC dance competition series.

The ballroom champ, 38, shared a photo slideshow set to the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" on Sunday of her DWTS partners from the course of her 26 seasons on the competition series.

"To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU," she wrote. "Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all. Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down."

She added, "Even if 'dance mom' Cheryl decided to take over rehearsal at times, ha, you knew that it came from a loving place so thank you again for trusting me , allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I'll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL! 🤍"

Burke's former partners include actor Cristian de la Fuente, former NBA player Rick Fox, actor Gilles Marini, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, reality star Jack Osbourne, former NFL player Terrell Owens, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, actor William Levy, 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey, actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, former NFL player Emmitt Smith, comedian Drew Carey, professional wrestler Chris Jericho, former NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, weather anchor Sam Champion, actor Ian Ziering, singer Wayne Newton, NFL player Ray Lewis and reality star Rob Kardashian.

Owens responded in the comment section, writing, "It was an absolute honor!! #DWTS #GETCHAPOPCORN #SEASON25"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
John Wolfsohn/Getty

Burke announced her decision to leave DWTS in an emotional Instagram post prior to the show's season finale, comparing retirement to divorce in a conversation with PEOPLE.

"I have been crying nonstop," Burke shared. "It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear. At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."

Following her final performance, Burke confirmed she would be interested in returning as a judge next season — after longtime judge Len Goodman announced his exit. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she clarified where she stands when asked if she'd consider the open judging spot.

"I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it's not up to me," she said.

"What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is," Burke added. "Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

Dancing with the Stars season 31 wrapped last week with Charli D'Amelio crowned as the winner.

