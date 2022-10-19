Cheryl Burke is probably not returning to the Dancing with the Stars floor — at least not as a pro.

"A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season," the longtime cast member told Entertainment Tonight. "The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is."

Burke, 38, later clarified she'd like to step into a judging or hosting role for the series — though she noted she's not trying to take jobs away from the current judges and two hosts Tyra Banks and Alfanso Ribeiro.

"I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host. Not saying I'm trying to take anybody's job, you guys. Please don't write about that," she continued. "I'm just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It's a two-hour show with no commercial breaks."

The pro has been featured in 26 seasons of Dancing with the Stars — and most recently ended season 31 in an early elimination alongside celebrity dancer Sam Champion.

"To have been a part of a show for 26 seasons, it is hard for me [to leave] ... I always come back, because, I guess, it's really hard to say goodbye to a show and to a family, that I've only known here in Los Angeles," she added. "I moved her when I was 21. I'm 38 now. My body is also telling me to stop, and it has been."

Burke dismissed rumors that she'll step away from the show to start a family. "I know a lot of people are saying it's because I want kids, that is not the reason.... The reason is because I want to be OK with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me," she said. "Until I close a chapter, how do I expect another one to open?"

She acknowledged that the decision to step away from DWTS is "bittersweet."

"I know there's a lot of dancers out there that want my job, and I think it would be very unfair for me to stay knowing that," she said. "I think it's now time."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.