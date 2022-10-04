Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience

Charli D'Amelio and pro dance partner Mark Ballas received a score of 33 out of 40 on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars

By
Published on October 4, 2022 11:38 AM
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – MARK BALLAS, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Charli D'Amelio had a few extra jitters on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars thanks to her boyfriend Landon Barker's dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

"I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot," Charli, 18, told Entertainment Tonight about having her loved ones in the audience during week 3 of the competition.

"I try not to look at them while I'm performing, because it makes me nervous," Charli continued. "But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I'm having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So it's a lot of fun."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – TRAVIS BARKER, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN</a>
ABC/Eric McCandless

On Monday night's episode, Charli and pro dance partner Mark Ballas performed a rumba to Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die." They received a score of 33 of 40 — which included the first 9 of the season.

PEOPLE caught up with Charli's mom, Heidi D'Amelio — who is also competing on the series — after Monday's show. She shared more about the D'Amelio family's connection to the Barkers, now that Charli and Landon are publicly dating.

"We've hung out a couple of times just at events and they're super sweet, so it was nice of them to come by and support Charli and me in some sort of way," Heidi, 50, said of Kourtney and Travis. "They're super sweet."

She added, "This is really fun to have them here."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – CHARLI D’AMELIO, MARK BALLAS
ABC/Eric McCandless

Next week on Dancing with the Stars the D'Amelios, and the rest of the celebrity cast, will take on Disney Week. The series airs Mondays live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

