'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated

The cast of Dancing with the Stars brought glitz and glamour to the ballroom.

Week three of season 31 kicked off with the celebrities and their professional partners bringing their favorite James Bond movie moments to life for "Bond Night."

The show began with a clip of a masked James Bond — played by judge Derek Hough — running through the DWTS set and encountering his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as well as co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro before he made his grand entrance through the roof.

Before the cast introductions, Alfonso teased that viewers should get ready for a night of "hot and seductive routines."

The night ended in triumph for Charli D'Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey who tied at the top of the leaderboard for a second week in a row.

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

In her intro package, the TikTok star admitted that it felt "great to be at the top of the leaderboard" after last week's "Elvis Week" performance but revealed that there are things she could "have done better."

For this week's sultry rumba to "No Time To Die" by Billie Eilish, Mark told her to focus on her feet and their connection. Charli said this week's dance wouldn't be easy because she has "never tried to be romantic or anything."

She had a special cheering section in the audience including boyfriend Landon Barker as well as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

Following their performance, Bruno told Charli that he was "all shaken, stirred and smitten with you" while Carrie Ann wanted her to perform more outward for their next dance. They scored the first nine of the season.

Score: 33/40

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

After landing the bottom two last week and being saved by the judges, Cheryl and Louis returned to the dance floor to perform a rumba to "Diamonds Are Forever" by Shirley Bassey.

Cheryl said she wanted to prove to Len that he "made the right choice" by saving her in the intro package.

As she prepared for the dance, she admitted, "I want to be the bond girl, I never got to be."

Following the performance, Derek said it was her "best dance" yet and Bruno added, "You got your sparkle back. You got it back together my love."

Len once again showed his support, saying, "I'm so happy that I saved you…Once you got into the dance it was really nice."

Score: 24/40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

In the intro package, the TV actor, best known for his work on 90210, took Emma surfing for the first time.

"He is a real-life James Bond," Emma said after he faced his fear of dancing and she conquered her fear of the ocean.

They danced an energetic tango to "You Know My Name" by Chris Cornell.

Score: 27/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

In the intro package, Britt told Daniel that it was "crucial" that he "bring in your acting skills to this."

She added, "Don't let your furustation get in the way of what you can do" when he struggled with feeling the music.

The couple received loud cheers after dancing perform a Rumba to "The World Is Not Enough" by Garbage.

Len told Daniel that he took "command of that dance, you were leading that dance. You were complete control.

Score: 31/40

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Jordin admitted that she wanted to "show improvement each week" in her intro package.

She shared that she had a special connection to their song choice "Licence To Kill" after singing with Gladys Knight during the American Idol finale.

After the performance, Bruno said, "From the first time I saw you, I couldn't wait for you to show me your rumba and I was not disappointed."

Leno added that he liked "the control" in the dance but Jordin needed to work on her turns.

Score: 29/40

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

In the intro package, Sam opened about being gay and becoming estranged from his father for two years. Before his death, his father told him that he was proud of the man he became.

Sam revealed that he was happy to be "living my truth."

The pair performed a samba to "Los Muertos Vivos Estan" by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco.

With Robin Roberts in his cheering section, Carrie Ann said she wanted "more intensity" in the dance.

Score: 25/40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Selma and Sasha worked to overcome her "sensory overload" after last week's performance.

They decided to have her dance with a blindfold to take away lights and cameras while performing a rumba to "For Your Eyes Only" by Sheena Easton.

Carrie Ann commented on their "palpable connection" following the dance.

After their performance, Selma said it was "a gift" to perform with a blindfold, adding, it can be "quite disorienting but I still loved it."

Score: 28/40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne admitted he wanted to overcome his health issues to continue on Dancing with the Stars in his intro package.

"I have knee problems but tonight I'm going to try to challenge my inner James Bond," he said.

The duo performed a tango to "The Name's Bond…James Bond" by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd.

After the dance, Bruno told him, "You are a smooth operator, that was the best tango of the season."

Score: 33/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

In the intro package, Koko said she couldn't "wait to see the transformation" of Vinny to become Bond. He added that he needed to be "sexy and smooth" to take on the character.

They ended their rumba to "Thunderball" by Tom Jones with a special wink.

Len told the pair they need to focus "more attention to detail."

In the skybox, Vinny did an impression of Len reviewing their dance, saying, "I want to say it was rubbish but you knocked my socks off."

Score: 23/40

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

In their intro package, Heidi admitted that each week of the competition gets "tougher and tougher."

The pair performed a fierce Argentine Tango to "Another Way to Die" by Jack White and Alicia Keys.

After the performance, Bruno said he was sure she would "dance another day after this one" with Len adding the dance was "full of snap, crackle and pop."

Heidi received all 8s which was her goal for the night's dance.

Score: 32/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela admitted that the first time her grandmother saw in drag she thought she looked like Tina Turner making their song particularly special.

"I'm going to channel the sexy," the drag queen said.

The pair performed a rumba to "Goldeneye" by Tina Turner with RuPaul's Drag Race costar Michelle Visage in the audience.

Following the performance, Tyra said it was "her audition" to be a Bond girl.

Score: 30/40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

In the intro package, Jessie admitted she wanted to come in with "a little extra something," adding "I'm ready to go for the gold."

Jessie dressed in gold from head to toe (including gold body paint) to perform a sultry rumba to "Goldfinger" by Shirley Bassey.

Following the performance, Len said she needed to work on her footwork.

Score: 26/40

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Alexis Warr stepped in for Daniella who is still out with COVID to choreograph an Argentine tango to "Writing's On the Wall" by Sam Smith.

In his intro package, Joseph shared he "would love to play James Bond one day. Double Joseph is standing right in front of you."

Following the performance, Len said it "lacked a bit of fluidity."

After learning their scores, Joseph said "I'm gonna cry," adding, "I'm a ball of emotion."

Score: 29/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

After tying for the top of the leaderboard last week, Gabby admitted to feeling some "imposter syndrome."

However, she planned to channel her "inner Halle Berry" for the performance to "Die Another Day" by Madonna.

With her fiancée Erich Schwer in the audience, Bruno said her was cha cha to "die for," and Derek added that the dance had "power [and] attack."

Score: 33/40

Results

After a night of fun, Bond-themed performances, voting finally closed and Tyra and Alfonso began delivering the results.

Heidi and Artem, Charli and Mark, Wayne and Whitney, Jessie and Alan, Shangla and Gleb, Gabby and Val, Vinny and Koko, Selma and Sasha, Daniel and Britt, Joseph and Alexis, and Jordin and Brandon.

The last couple to be saved was Trevor and Emma.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis and Sam and Cheryl Burke were the bottom two couples, and the judges unanimously voted to save Sam and Burke.

"Louis is the best. He was a great teacher and a lot of fun," Ladd said following the judges' decision. "When you are legend, you lived a long time — and I had a lot of fun."

"Louis is the best. He was a great teacher and a lot of fun," Ladd said following the judges' decision. "When you are legend, you lived a long time — and I had a lot of fun."