Bindi Irwin Honors Her Hero Grace Kelly – Plus One Couple Bids an Emotional Farewell on Dancing with the Stars

Rivalries intensified on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars as couples were pitted against each other for a good old fashioned dance-off.

The stakes were high, as the winning couples received an additional two points to add to their final scores for the night.

Only Nick Carter and Sharna Burgess were safe from elimination, with the pair earning straight 10s as the Backstreet Boys star announced he and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter are expecting a baby – and then learned that the were having a boy (the news delivered on live TV).

But not all stars were so lucky Monday. Read on to find out who won’t be coming back next week.

Despite a valiant effort, Andy Grammer and Allison Holker were eliminated. Grammer delivered an emotional tribute to his mother, who died in 2009 of breast cancer, but it wasn’t enough to keep the couple in play, with him sent home over Carlos PenaVega and Witney Carson, who also found themselves in the bottom two couples.

“I knew that my job was to make her laugh. That was me. So our relationship was super playful because I knew what family meant to her,” a tearful Grammer said in the video package ahead of his dance to a cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

After being eliminated, he said it was fitting to go out on the night he honored his mother.

“It’s been a sweet process to help me grieve through it,” Grammer said.

Bindi Irwin Channels Grace Kelly

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough brought some major class to the episode with their tribute to film legend Grace Kelly, whom Irwin described as her hero.

“She was such a strong person and I don’t think people really understand everything that she went through,” Irwin told reporters Monday. “There was so much going on behind the scenes. and she never lost Grace Kelly, and that is something I try to do in my life. I just always want to ring true to myself and believe in myself.”

Irwin, 17, failed to earn perfect scores, as she has done in recent weeks. During the dance-off, she and Hough couldn’t stop Carlos PenaVega and Witney Carson, who won the unanimous vote of the judges and two additional points (even though America’s vote went to Irwin and Hough).

Alek Honors Chris Kyle

Paris train hero Alek Skarlatos and Lindsay Arnold honored American Sniper subject Chris Kyle with his performance this week. And in return, he received a video tribute from Kyle’s widow, Taya Kyle.

“Chris didn’t think of himself as a hero. That sounds like that’s Alek too,” she said in a video segment. “Alek’s story is truly extraordinary.”

Skarlatos said that Kyle was an obvious choice for him when it came to picking a hero.

“The really important part was figuring out what we were doing as far as choreography and I really wanted have the choreography represent what he and his wife went through when he came back from deployment,” Skarlatos told PEOPLE. “He talks a lot about his relationship with his wife in the book and we really just tried to portray that. It made the dance really special.”

Alexa Takes on Tamar

It was a close battle, but Alexa PenaVega and Mark Ballas topped Tamar Braxton and Val Chmerkovskiy, thanks to a little skirt-tearing action from Alexa in the dance-off.

What did you think of tonight’s episode? Was Grammer the right star to be sent home? Sound off in the comments.