Dancing with the Stars Turns 15 Years Old! See 15 of Our Favorite Dances Over the Years

Brandy and partner Maks Chmerkovskiy didn’t have the best relationship, but the pair got it together each week and delivered stellar dance after stellar dance. Their Samba to “Put It In a Love Song” was particularly memorable.

Brandy’s elimination from the competition in season 11 came as quite a shock to everyone from the audience to the judges, as she had showcased her talent again and again. So shocking, in fact, that ABC had to defend its voting system because fans were accusing show staff of tampering with the vote.