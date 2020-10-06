After four weeks on Dancing with the Stars, Anne Heche is saying goodbye to the ballroom.

On Monday night's episode, the 51-year-old actress was the third celebrity to be eliminated from season 29 of the ABC reality dance competition series.

The elimination was announced at the end of Monday night's show, when host Tyra Banks accidentally declared Cheer's Monica Aldama and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy as safe before it was revealed that they had actually landed in the bottom two alongside Heche.

At the end of the show, Heche, Vernon Davis and Chrishell Stause stood on the ballroom floor as Banks said, "Anne and Keo and Vernon and Peta are in the bottom two."

Banks, 46, then clarified: "There's actually been an error. I'm looking right now and we have three couples, so we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica and Val."

She proceeded to explain that there was an "error" in the control room.

"Please come back. Please have Monica come back," said Banks "There's been an error in our control room, but we're making it happen. This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV."

Aldama and Chmerkovskiy then made their way back out to the dance floor, where they awaited the results.

"This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong," said Banks. "So here we go. Okay, again, it's going to be up to the judges to save one of these couples and keep them in the competition. As always, if two of the judges are divided, the third judge will cast the deciding vote. And again, we apologize for this. This is live TV, and we're all human."

After judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough both decided to save Aldama and Chmerkovskiy, Heche was sent home from the competition.

During their final performance on week four — when Heche opened up about her past romance with Ellen DeGeneres — Heche and Motsepe danced a Paso Doble and earned a 21/30 from Hough, Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Next week, the remaining contestants will compete on the show's '80s night.