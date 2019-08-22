From The Office to Queer Eye, Here's How You Know the 2019 Cast of Dancing with the Stars

Get ready for some familiar faces to dance and twirl into your living room
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 22, 2019 02:26 PM

1 of 13

James Van Der Beek

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The father of five and Dawson’s Creek star is joining this year’s cast of Dancing with the Stars

Fun fact: Van Der Beek already technically competed on the competition show. When he was on Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23he played an exaggerated version of himself and had an on-screen meltdown while performing. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Karamo Brown

Getty Images

Queer Eye‘s Brown is putting on his dancing shoes. We are already petitioning for a Fab 5 audience appearance. 

3 of 13

Hannah Brown

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Will you accept this … dance?

The former Bachelorette is fresh off of her stint on the ABC dating show, and she’s ready to dance her drama away. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Lamar Odom 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband and professional basketball player, Odom, knows about competition.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Christie Brinkley

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The model is beauty and grace personified, so we’re hoping that means she’ll be able to carry herself on the dance floor! 

6 of 13

Lauren Alaina

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Country singer Alaina is no stranger to competition shows: she was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Sean Spicer

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Spicer is the controversial former White House press secretary who launched 1,000 SNL skits (thanks, Melissa McCarthy), and is now trying his hand at dancing, whether the Internet likes it or not.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Ally Brooke

The 26-year-old former Fifth Harmony member is ready to partner up and dance. 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Mary Wilson

Getty Images

Stop! In the name of love! We can’t believe that Motown legend Wilson of The Supremes is competing on this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Ray Lewis 

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television/Getty

Controversial former professional football player Lewis is bringing his strength and athleticism to the competition. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Kate Flannery

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The actress, famous for her role as Meredith on The Office, is also joining the cast. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Kel Mitchell 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Is it true?! Mitchell got his start on Nickelodeon shows like All That and Kenan and Kel with Kenan Thompson. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.