From The Office to Queer Eye, Here's How You Know the 2019 Cast of Dancing with the Stars

James Van Der Beek
The father of five and Dawson’s Creek star is joining this year’s cast of Dancing with the Stars.
Fun fact: Van Der Beek already technically competed on the competition show. When he was on Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23, he played an exaggerated version of himself and had an on-screen meltdown while performing.
Karamo Brown
Queer Eye‘s Brown is putting on his dancing shoes. We are already petitioning for a Fab 5 audience appearance.
Hannah Brown
Will you accept this … dance?
The former Bachelorette is fresh off of her stint on the ABC dating show, and she’s ready to dance her drama away.
Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband and professional basketball player, Odom, knows about competition.
Christie Brinkley
The model is beauty and grace personified, so we’re hoping that means she’ll be able to carry herself on the dance floor!
Lauren Alaina
Country singer Alaina is no stranger to competition shows: she was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
Sean Spicer
Spicer is the controversial former White House press secretary who launched 1,000 SNL skits (thanks, Melissa McCarthy), and is now trying his hand at dancing, whether the Internet likes it or not.
Ally Brooke
The 26-year-old former Fifth Harmony member is ready to partner up and dance.
Mary Wilson
Stop! In the name of love! We can’t believe that Motown legend Wilson of The Supremes is competing on this season.
Ray Lewis
Controversial former professional football player Lewis is bringing his strength and athleticism to the competition.
Kate Flannery
The actress, famous for her role as Meredith on The Office, is also joining the cast.
Kel Mitchell
Is it true?! Mitchell got his start on Nickelodeon shows like All That and Kenan and Kel with Kenan Thompson.