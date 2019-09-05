DWTS Alum Joe Amabile Gives Bachelorette Hannah Brown Some Tips — and Predicts She'll Win!

After an emotional roller coaster on The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown could use a win.

During an appearance alongside girlfriend Kendall Long on PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Wednesday, Bachelor franchise and Dancing with the Stars alumnus Joe Amabile weighed in on Brown’s upcoming stint on the ABC dance competition show.

“I’m going to say right now, I think she’s going to win,” he said. “I really do. You heard it here first!”

Amabile, 32, competed on season 27 of DWTS last year and made it to the semifinals with his pro partner Jenna Johnson. So what’s his advice for Brown?

“Just have fun and enjoy every moment, because it’s such a terrific experience,” he said. “It’s surreal. You’re going to be nervous, just don’t let your nerves ruin the fun element of it.”

Brown will be going up against The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now after the cast announcement last month, the former pageant queen said she looks forward to challenging herself on the show.

“I don’t want to really flash back to pageant days for this because I think that was what was the hardest thing for me competing — not looking to my left or my right and really just focusing on getting better and showing my best self,” she said. “I want to do that with this.”

“Of course I want to win. You don’t compete in something if that’s not your goal, you should always want to succeed,” she added. “But I just want to continue getting better and better each week and have that competition for myself, not with the other contestants.”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.