Dancing with the Stars Winners: Where Are They Now?

Winner of season 27 (Nov. 19, 2018)

The Nashville radio personality, paired with Sharna Burgess, was somewhat of a surprise champ in the last season. Reflecting on his win, Bones told reporters that he was “in shock” about taking home the trophy. “I apologized so many times to [Sharna] for getting stuck with me because she’s so good and talented. I mean if you have a pencil, how do you paint a portrait? It didn’t make sense, but she stuck with me. It was very difficult for me to comprehend some very simple things, even today! Without Sharna I wouldn’t be here! I know my place in this and I don’t get it twisted one bit!” Bones has kept close to his country roots since winning, assuming hosting and presenting duties at various awards shows and fests around Music City.