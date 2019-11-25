Dancing with the Stars Winners: Where Are They Now?

Bobby Bones
Winner of season 27 (Nov. 19, 2018)
The Nashville radio personality, paired with Sharna Burgess, was somewhat of a surprise champ in the last season. Reflecting on his win, Bones told reporters that he was “in shock” about taking home the trophy. “I apologized so many times to [Sharna] for getting stuck with me because she’s so good and talented. I mean if you have a pencil, how do you paint a portrait? It didn’t make sense, but she stuck with me. It was very difficult for me to comprehend some very simple things, even today! Without Sharna I wouldn’t be here! I know my place in this and I don’t get it twisted one bit!” Bones has kept close to his country roots since winning, assuming hosting and presenting duties at various awards shows and fests around Music City.
Adam Rippon
Winner of season 26 (May 21, 2018)
On an all-athlete edition of the series, the fan-favorite Olympic figure skater turned out near-perfect scores week after week with partner Jenna Johnson. “The Mirrorball has now taken on a new meaning, someone like me is accepted and I feel loved,” Rippon told reporters at the finale. Though he retired from competitive figure skating later that year, he’s remained busy, appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race and in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video in addition to writing a book.
Jordan Fisher
Winner of season 25 (Nov. 21, 2017)
The Grease: Live star brought his high school dance moves to the ballroom, beating Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz for the top spot with partner Lindsay Arnold.
Rashad Jennings
Winner of season 24 (May 23, 2017)
The NFL free agent continued to heat up the dance floor after his win by tackling the DWTS: Live! — Hot Summer Nights tour. Although he enjoyed his time dancing, the running back has his sights set on returning to the gridiron, telling PEOPLE: “I’m in the best shape of my life.”
Laurie Hernandez
Winner of season 23 (Nov. 22, 2016)
At 16 years old, Hernandez was the youngest DWTS winner. After her big win with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the Olympic gymnast embarked on the DWTS Live! tour and has been jetting around the world for appearances and partnerships. The most recent highlight: teaming up with her mom, Wanda Hernandez, for the Febreze for Walmart campaign video. As for whether Laurie will make a run for the next Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, “I think so,” she said. “I had such a good experience in 2016, and I’d love to experience that again.”
Nyle DiMarco
Winner of season 22 (May 24, 2016)
DiMarco, who was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS, was the first deaf contestant to take home the Mirrorball Trophy and has since used his platform to help others. The model — who headlined the Chippendales show in Las Vegas for a period — launched the Nyle DiMarco Signature Series 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with ONEHOPE. And every purchase from the sale will help provide one deaf child and their family with bilingual American Sign Language and English education resources through his other passion project, the Nyle DiMarco Foundation.
Bindi Irwin
Winner of season 21 (Nov. 24, 2015)
Just as she was doing before winning DWTS with partner Derek Hough, Irwin continues to dedicate her life to honoring her late father’s legacy. The conservationist has hosted a Hollywood gala benefiting her family’s conservation organization Wildlife Warriors Worldwide and was present at the dedication of her father Steve’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Irwin remains based in her native Australia but is still going strong with her fiancé, Chandler Powell.
Rumer Willis
Winner of season 20 (May 19, 2015)
Willis’ dancing days may have wrapped, but her on-screen presence certainly hasn’t! The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis cha-cha’ed from the ballroom to a recurring role on Empire, among other projects.
Alfonso Ribeiro
Winner of season 19 (Nov. 25, 2014)
After season 19 fan-favorite Ribeiro wrapped his time on DWTS in 2015, he put his hosting duties to practice after taking over DWTS co-host Tom Bergeron’s gig emceeing America’s Funniest Home Videos. The father of two also frequently appears on morning programs, including GMA, Today and Access Hollywood Live.
Meryl Davis
Winner of season 18 (May 20, 2014)
Since she skated straight from Olympic gold to best in the ballroom, Davis has continued showcasing her dance moves with Olympic partner (and DWTS competitor), Charlie White, focusing on performing as dancers off the ice and opting out of chasing another gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics. In June 2019, she wed Fedor Andreev in the South of France.
Amber Riley
Winner of Season 17 (Nov. 26, 2013)
After a run on Glee, Riley put the “T” in triple threat when she and DWTS powerhouse Derek Hough handily earned the Mirrorball Trophy in the show’s 17th season. She’s since gone on to judge a performance competition of her own (BBC’s 2017 musical theater contest, Let It Shine) and take home an Olivier Award for her electric performance as Effie in the London West End production of Dreamgirls.
Kellie Pickler
Winner of season 16 (May 21, 2013)
After winning season 16 in 2013 with dance partner Derek Hough, Pickler pursued a few other television endeavors. The American Idol alumna voiced a pirate genie (really!) in an episode of Nick Jr.’s Shimmer and Shine and has shown off her winning personality while costarring with singer-songwriter husband Kyle Jacobs on CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler.
Melissa Rycroft
Winner of Season 15 (Nov. 27, 2012)
After a brutal live breakup with Bachelor leading man Jason Mesnick in 2009, Rycroft went on to take third place on DWTS season 8 with pro partner Tony Dovolani. The pair, however, would make a triumphant return as all-stars on season 15, rumba-ing their way into fans’ hearts. Rycroft has continued to pursue on-air opportunities while raising three kids with husband Tye Strickland, whom she married in 2009.
Donald Driver
Winner of season 14 (May 22, 2012)
The former standout Green Bay Packer wide receiver claimed the show’s crown alongside pro Peta Murgatroyd. Since then, Driver has written a bestselling memoir, Driven, as well as several children’s books. He and his wife Betina continue to raise their three children, who were their dad’s biggest fans during his DWTS run.
J.R. Martinez
Winner of season 13 (Nov. 22, 2011)
An Army veteran and All My Children star who had recovered from extensive combat injuries before he entered the competition, Martinez quickstepped to victory alongside pro Karina Smirnoff. After the show, he used his winner’s platform to continue acting and working with fellow burn survivors as a motivational speaker and advocate.
Hines Ward
Winner of season 12 (May 24, 2011)
Ward and Kym Johnson danced their way to the crown right before Ward’s last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since, he’s retired from football and worked as an NFL studio analyst for NBC from 2012–15. He’s currently a sports contributor for CNN and has one child with his wife, Lindsey Georgalas-Ward.
Jennifer Grey
Winner of season 11 (Nov. 23, 2010)
How could the star of Dirty Dancing not win a dance competition? Grey came out of the corner and back into the limelight with dance partner Derek Hough, despite opting not to perform her star-making iconic lift on DWTS. Grey shares a daughter, Stella with her husband (and Avengers star) Clark Gregg, and she’s done scores of small-screen projects, including voice work on Disney’s Phineas and Ferb series and a tear-filled episode of Who Do You Think You Are?
Nicole Scherzinger
Winner of season 10 (May 25, 2010)
The former Pussycat Doll continued working in music and musical theatre following her victory with partner Derek Hough. She has since released two solo albums while booking gigs in ABC’s remake of Dirty Dancing and as a judge for The X Factor UK.
Donny Osmond
Winner of season 9 (Sept. 20. 2009)
The same night Osmond won with partner Kym Johnson, he also performed his hit ’70s song “Puppy Love.” Osmond underwent a successful vocal surgery in 2015, which required him to not speak for three weeks following the procedure. Osmond now has five grandchildren and has contributed to several showbiz programs (including a 137-episode stint as a commentator on Entertainment Tonight) while also injecting his signature “little bit rock ‘n’ roll” style) in gigs with his famous sister Marie Osmond, who also competed on DWTS. In November 2019, the two ended their 11-year run in Las Vegas.
Shawn Johnson
Winner of season 8 (May 19, 2009)
Since bringing home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro Mark Ballas, the Olympic gold medalist retired from gymnastics and been inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. In April 2016, she married NFL player, Andrew East and is tackling more on-camera projects. She welcomed daughter Drew Hazel on Oct. 29, 2019.
Brooke Burke
Winner of season 7 (Nov. 25, 2008)
Since scoring the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with partner Derek Hough (himself a regular Dancing with the Stars champ), Burke has stayed close to the ballroom, co-hosting DWTS from 2010–13. During that time, the mom of four also married David Charvet, who stood by her side as she battled thyroid cancer in 2012. The pair announced their plans to split in 2018.
Kristi Yamaguchi
Winner of season 6 (May 20, 2008)
Following in the footsteps of her fellow figure skater Apollo Ohno, Olympic gold medalist Yamaguchi and her partner, Mark Ballas, set a record for highest premiere score and went on to dominate the sixth season of DWTS in 2008. The World Skating Hall of Famer became an all-time fan favorite, going on to return for a special performance in season 16. Aside from raising two daughters with former hockey pro hubby Bret Hedican, she also wrote a children’s book in 2011.
Helio Castroneves
Winner of season 5 (Nov. 27, 2007)
Castroneves’ near-perfect score in his last freestyle dance with partner Julianne Hough helped him earn first place in season 5. He returned for the all-stars season in 2012, making it to the third week with partner Chelsie Hightower, and has not lost momentum since, despite a tax evasion trial in 2009 (he was acquitted on six counts). As an IndyCar series driver, Castroneves has maintained his need for speed and finished in second place at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.
Apolo Anton Ohno
Winner of season 4 (May 22, 2007)
The former short track speed skater, who had earned six Olympic medals before taking the gold with Julianne Hough on DWTS, won two more bronzes in the 2010 Winter Olympics. He retired in 2013 and has since been spotted in the entertainment industry, hosting the NBC show Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge.
Emmitt Smith
Winner of season 3 (Nov. 15, 2006)
Since taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Cheryl Burke, the ex-Dallas Cowboy was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He continues to build his personal brand throughout the sports-entertainment field while also giving back to the community via Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, which annually awards college scholarships and provides enrichment opportunities to underserved youth.
Drew Lachey
Winner of season 2 (Feb. 24, 2006)
After winning it all with Cheryl Burke, the 98 Degrees singer and Broadway star has remained involved with the show, embarking on the three-month DWTS tour and stepping in as replacement host during the fifth season. The father of two and his wife currently run Lachey Arts, a performing arts summer day camp in Cincinnati.
Kelly Monaco
Winner of season 1 (July 6, 2005)
Seven years after emerging as the show’s first-ever winner, Monaco took third alongside Valentin Chmerkovskiy on DWTS season 15. The two then had a nostalgic minute-long performance on the show’s 10th anniversary special in 2015. But Monaco’s home remains in Port Charles: The General Hospital star continues to play Sam McCall, the role that’s made her unforgettable since 2003.