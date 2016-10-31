Country singer Jana Kramer is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, and she’s blogging about season 23 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Kramer and her partner Gleb Savchenko, both 32, on Twitter!

So, last week was interesting!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

I had a lot of fun doing the samba, but after our dance Gleb and [judge Len Goodman] had some words during the critique.

I have to say, I see where both of them were coming from and I think it’s just a matter of opinion. But I did love having Len back in the ballroom. He always keeps it real, and I appreciate that.

Being in jeopardy again wasn’t easy. Your heart always drops when you find out you could be going home, but it’s also so hard to say goodbye to another couple. Everyone has become so close through this process and we are all friends and want each other to succeed.

But at the end of the day, I have to remind myself this is a competition and if someone else doesn’t go home, then it’s me leaving — and I definitely don’t want that!

So after a long Monday where we had to perform two dances, I headed into rehearsal on Tuesday to find out that we actually had to learn FOUR dances for this week’s show! I wanted to freak out, but Gleb was already doing that enough for both of us. He was really nervous about having to choreograph four different routines.

But one of the reasons Gleb and I work so well together is because we balance each other out. When I’m freaking out, he’s my rock and I do the same for him. So I decided to be the calming force in the room and keep things positive.

Image zoom Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

We’ll be doing a jazz routine for our solo dance, but we’ll also be participating in a dance-off where we won’t know the style of the dance — or which couple we’ll be dancing against — until just seconds before we have to go out on the dance floor.

That means we had to learn cha-cha, jive and salsa routines, but will only get to show off one of them. Learning all the dances has been nerve-racking, but the reason I don’t like this challenge is that it pits us all against each other more than normal. I hate competing against my friends.

Image zoom

But I am excited about our jazz routine! Gleb and I are doing a dance to a song from Little Shop of Horrors, and we’ll be playing the lead characters from the show. I’d actually never seen the movie or stage musical, but it’s been really fun getting to put on a character. I always find that makes doing the dance easier.

Gleb, on the other hand, has had a hard time with putting the routine together. He’d never choreographed a jazz routine before and was freaking out.

He’s used to the rigid structure of a ballroom dance and said, “There are no rules with jazz!” And I told him, “Yeah! That’s what’s so great!” That didn’t seem to calm him much, but I think what he came up with is a lot of fun and I can’t wait to perform the dance tonight!