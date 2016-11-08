"It's going to take a few days to get to 100 percent," says the pro dancer

In the hours leading up to Monday’s live episode of Dancing with the Stars, pro dancer Gleb Savchenko wasn’t sure if he would be able to dance with partner Jana Kramer.

“I felt horrible,” Savchenko, 32, told PEOPLE backstage Monday of having to pull out of rehearsals last week after suffering a knee injury. “Throughout the whole week, I felt a lot of pain. I couldn’t walk.”

But Savchenko says he had a “great doctor” who had him hobbling on stairs by Friday and able to get back on the dance floor in dress rehearsal before the live show.

“I really wanted to be here tonight and be here for her and do this dance with Jana,” he said.

And it was a good thing. Kramer and Savchenko scored a perfect 40 on both their waltz as a couple and their Team-Up Dance with Val Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez.

Image zoom Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

“We only rehearsed together for maybe 2 hours together,” Kramer told reporters. “Gleb is still in so much pain, but he was able to come out and dance for us and he didn’t let me down.”

Gleb still isn’t fully recovered, but he’s not letting anything stop him from helping Kramer fight for a spot in the finals in just two weeks.

“It’s going to take a few days to get to 100 percent,” he said. “But I’ll get there.”