Dancing Recap: A Night of Insult, Injury and a Whole Lotta Pink

With Misty May-Treanor‘s injury update casting a shadow over Monday’s Dancing with the Stars telecast, the remaining couples got busy performing this week’s dances–the jumpin’ jive and the Viennese waltz. While Warren Sapp tickled the judges pink, Toni Braxton got wiggy with it and the Couple Most Likely to Succeed, Brooke Burke and partner Derek Hough, earned the title of Couple Most Likely to Need Dancing Therapy after last night’s show.

So we’ve seen his “vicious” side, but this week Warren Sapp promised to show America the “softer side of Sapp.” And showed them he did. “Big, smooth and beautiful,” Bruno Tonioli raved after a pink-clad Sapp and his partner Kym Johnson performed an elegant waltz. Len Goodman confessed he thought the waltz would be Sapp’s “stumbling block,” but he and the rest of the judges were simply tickled pink by Sapp’s smooth moves on the dancefloor–and their scores reflected that.

After getting spanked last week for their unconventional paso doble, Lance Bass and Lacey Schwimmer reined it in this week for their Viennese waltz. Liplocks and hip-hop moves were replaced with a completely traditional ballroom dance. Still, Goodman found the whole thing “flat footed.” But a compliment was in there somewhere, because the head judge summed it up as “their best dance yet.” A couple who took a big risk this week were Toni Braxton and her partner Alec Mazo, but did it pay off? Braxton and Mazo hit the dancefloor doing a Sophia Coppola-esque Marie Antoinette meets the Pussycat Dolls waltz that elicited this comment from Goodman: “My advice to you is this, If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” Tonioli wasn’t a fan either, but Carrie Ann Inaba claimed she got it–and loved it.

The night wrapped up with the darlings of the competition, Brooke Burke and Derek Hough, taking the dancefloor with a waltz that had the judges raving that it was “best dance of the season.” But perfection, it seems, comes at a high price. And this week we finally got to see the perfect pair crack. Hough criticized Burke for having a “lazy mind” after she forgot some dance steps. She, in turn, accused him of making her feel like an “idiot.” Burke then took off her mic and left the studio. Who knows how many hours and mediators it took to bring the pair back into the studio for a therapeutic hug and a high five. But whoever counseled those two deserves a pay raise. After their elegant waltz, the couple received the first 10 of the season (from Goodman of all the judges!) and topped the leader board once again with a 28 out of 30.

Here’s how the 9 remaining contestants stacked up after Monday’s dance: Susan & Tony: 21 out of 30 for their jive Lance & Lacey: 22 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz Maurice & Cheryl: 24 out of 30 for their jive Warren & Kym: 25 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz Toni & Alec: 22 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz Cody & Julianne: 21 out of 30 for their jive Rocco & Karina: 20 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz Cloris & Corky: 16 out of 30 for their jive Brooke & Derek: 28 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz

Tell us: What did you think of Brooke and Derek’s spat? Did Toni & Alec’s risky waltz pay off? And who do you think will be going home Tuesday?