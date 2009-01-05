Dancing Host Wants Hugh Jackman on the Show

Samantha Harris has an idea for who she wants to see on Dancing with the Stars: PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“Hugh Jackman, hands down,” the co-host of the show said when asked who she’d like see become a contestant on the show.

Harris would expect the Wolverine actor, who has also starred on Broadway, to do well if he appearing on Dancing.

“He’s a song and dance man. He’s a Broadway guy,” she told PEOPLE in Las Vegas before celebrating her birthday at Blush Nightclub. “He’s got charisma and you know he can move.”

Harris said she’s even suggested to Jackman that he do the show. How did the upcoming Oscars host respond? “He actually twirled and dipped me. I was so excited,” she said. “That made my year.”

Dancing‘s eighth season begins in March, with a cast announcement coming within the next several weeks.

Tell us: Do you want to see Hugh Jackman on Dancing with the Stars?Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo