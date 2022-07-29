JoJo Siwa Reunites with Dance Moms Coach Abby Lee Miller for Hilarious TikTok

On Wednesday, JoJo Siwa revealed she has a bald spot on her head due to a stress rash when she was lead on the reality dancing show

JoJo Siwa attends the Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 3 premiere; Abby Lee Miller is seen on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles

JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller have crossed paths yet again!

In the video, Siwa is first seen getting ready for the carpet. "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS...," she wrote.

Then, with "Plot twist" written on top, Siwa is at the event and pans the camera to Miller, 56, who waves at the camera behind her.

To make the video even funnier, Siwa used an iconic audio of Miller on the show. "Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening," Miller says in the clip, "when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."

"Gotta love her though @aldctherealabbylee," the So You Think You Can Dance judge captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the JoJo Goes star reminisced about her Dance Moms days as she revealed why she has a bald spot on the side of her head in another TikTok.

In the short video, the dancer showed her followers a spot with very little hair near her ear. She wrote on top of the video, "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..."

Images of her on Dance Moms are then shown as David Morris's "Carrying Your Love" plays in the background, the lyrics displayed on the montage. Siwa made her debut on the Lifetime reality series with a two-season stint in 2015.

"Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance Moms lead to no more hair there," she captioned the clip.

Responding to a fan who thought the spot was due to Siwa wearing her infamous "tight pony tails," the star clarified, "I figured I would just explain this. So no, it's actually not from the ponytails."

She then showed the side she typically wore her ponytails on, noting that the area where the bald spot is "didn't really get pulled at all."

After acknowledging the "awkward length" of her hair, she touched her bald spot and said, "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms. I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

"So now I'm carrying her love with me. Right there," she said, pointing to the spot.