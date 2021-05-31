Dance Moms Alum Zackery Torres Announces They're Transitioning: 'Life Update'

Zackery Torres has revealed they're transitioning.

The transgender dancer and Dance Moms alum — who uses they/them and she/her pronouns — made the announcement on Sunday, in a spirited TikTok titled "Life Update."

"I'm transitioning!" they, 22, excitedly shared.

Torres added, "That means I'm transgender if you didn't know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine."

"And I'm just hopping on here to tell you that I'm going to be posting more on TikTok and I'm excited about it!" the recent University of Southern California graduate vowed.

The reality star's announcement comes days before Pride Month is set to begin.

Torres made history on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition as the show's first male-born contestant.

Years later, the dancer opened up about the effect Dance Moms had on them and their gender — especially when it came to coming out as transgender and non-binary.

"I started seeing all of the expectations that teachers — well-known dance teachers, and well-known choreographers — had for me as a male dancer growing up and at the time identifying as a boy," Torres told USC student newspaper The Daily Trojan in October 2020. "'Oh, you're too feminine, you need to dance like a man.' Just having teachers tell you that on national television, all this stuff, it kind of really got to me."

The dancer continued, "Everyone always talks about how inclusive the arts communities are. But I'm just not really feeling it. I'm not seeing it on an everyday scale."

Their professor Bruce McCormick also spoke about the Dance Moms alum's transition, telling The Daily Trojan, "[Torres] embracing their gender identity has been beautiful to witness. They have allowed themself to be vulnerable, with faculty and fellow students, in order to push this conversation forward and educate everyone around them."

On Transgender Day of Remembrance in Nov. 2020, Torres said in an Instagram post that their decision to be an advocate stems from wanting "to empower the next generation like the ones before did for me."

"Allyship is not a 9am-5pm work shift. It is a life practice," they continued in the Instagram post. "I thank all of the people that have supported me through the years while I grew, and continue to grow, into who I am today. It's that unwavering support that gets me up in the morning when I am feeling defeated, and more importantly, it's what keeps me feeling empowered to advocate."

Torres added, " I can only hope to demonstrate allyship to other communities who need me the way people have been allies to me. With that being said... let's get to work!"

For their birthday in March, they shared throwback pictures to mark turning 22.