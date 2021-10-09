Dance Moms Alum Chloé Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury Embrace in New Photos: 'My Favorite Human'

Dance Moms star Chloé Lukasiak and influencer Brooklinn Khoury each posted sweet pictures together on their Instagram accounts on Thursday

Dance Moms star Chloé Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury are all smiles!

Both Lukasiak, 20, and social media influencer Khoury, 22, shared sweet snaps — in which they were seen holding hands — to their Instagram accounts on Thursday.

The pair stood outside on a hill, with Khoury in an all-black ensemble, and Lukasiak in a flowing white dress with spaghetti straps. Khoury, who revealed last November that she was "severely attacked in the face by a pit Bull," wore tape on her nose and upper lip.

In Khoury's post, the caption read, "My favorite human." Lukasiak's caption consisted of only a black heart emoji.

The dancer and actress did add one more photo to her post –– a sunlit snapshot of the two embracing, with the ocean in the background.

Last month, Lukasiak opened up about the eating disorders she has coped with in the wake of her Dance Moms stardom.

In a video posted to her YouTube account, she candidly discussed her struggles with anorexia, bulimia and body dysmorphia following her appearance on the Lifetime series.

"I just want to kind of open up the conversation, because I think it's a really important topic and one that not a lot of people discuss," she said at the beginning of the clip. "It's kind of taboo and brushed under the rug. And I just want to start the discussion because I think it's really important to kind of bring light to it."

Lukasiak previously revealed her struggle with eating disorders in a poem she released online in April 2020. At the time, she said in her latest video, she believed herself to be healthy enough to talk about it — "but it turns out I wasn't."

The young actress said she spent the next year going to therapy and healing from the emotions evoked by publishing her poem.