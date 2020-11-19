Dan Levy Teases the Possibility of a Schitt's Creek Movie, Calls Emmy Wins 'Highlight of the Year'

"I don't think there's a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn't want to come back," the Canadian actor tells PEOPLE for this week's Sexiest Man Alive issue

Dan Levy had a Schitt-filled year.

“That was probably one of the most remarkable nights in my life,” Levy tells PEOPLE for this week’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. “It just happened to be in 2020. And I don't think any of us saw it coming. To have everybody win, it felt like a fever dream. It was insane. That was definitely the highlight of the year, and it will continue to be a highlight for many years to come.”

Although the actor hasn’t yet received his four Emmy Awards (for outstanding writing, directing, supporting actor and comedy series), Levy knows where he’ll put them. “I have a shelf in my living room that needs some accessorizing,” he teases.

The show might be over, but Levy still carries some of his character David Rose with him.

“I wore a lot of my own clothes, funnily enough, in those early episodes of the show,” he reveals. “And then, as the show grew and as David's style expanded, he took a lot more risks than I would normally take. And I think when you embody a person for that long, in this case for six years, who is so confident in the way that they carry themselves and the clothes that they wear, it certainly has made me want to be more experimental and confident in the clothes that I wear.”

Because of the overlap between Levy and his on-screen persona, “People roll down their windows and ask me if there's any difference between me and the character,” the Canada native says. “So we've had to eliminate all black and white from the wardrobe and embrace color."

As for getting the band back together, Levy thinks the “dust needs to settle” for a bit.

“I don't think there's a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn't want to come back for a movie,” the Happiest Season star says. "But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it. If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we've already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me.”