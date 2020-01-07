Dan Levy Teases the Final Season of Schitt's Creek: It's 'a Love Letter to Our Fans'

It’s the beginning of the end for Schitt’s Creek.

After five seasons of dysfunction for the hilarious and beloved Rose family, the Canadian sitcom kicks off its sixth and final season on Tuesday night. The show stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy as a wealthy family forced to start over in a rural town after losing nearly all of their assets.

Dan, 36, created the sitcom with his real-life and on-screen father, Eugene, a 73-yea-old comedy veteran best known for films like Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and American Pie. (Dan’s sister Sarah Levy, 33, also stars in Schitt’s Creek as diner waitress Twyla.)

Hot off the cast’s Screen Actors Guild nomination and ahead of the season 6 premiere, Dan admits he felt “nervous” about fans seeing the Schitts’ last acts.

“I care about the quality of the show,” he tells PEOPLE. “I care about what the fans are going to think. Ending something is such a daunting task, and yet at the same time, the way that the story came to us was so organic and simple and easy that I think for me, the nerves are just excitement for people to watch this last chapter and hopefully enjoy it and be moved by it in the same ways that we were shooting it and making it.”

Image zoom POP TV

RELATED: Schitt’s Creek Will End After Season 6, Creators Dan and Eugene Levy Announce in Letter to Fans

But Dan is confident the fans won’t be disappointed by the sitcom’s ending.

“I think the fans will be very pleased with how this story ends,” he says. “I have known how I have wanted to end the show for quite some time now, and so for me it was really about how do I go about thoughtfully and carefully laying the groundwork for the end of the show in a way that feels easy and not just like we are backloading a ton of info on people.”

Image zoom PopTV

“A lot of that came from me looking at all the shows I really love and all the series finales that I really love and analyzing what made me love them and why they worked,” he adds. “And the common thread was always the season had built to an inevitable conclusion, and that conclusion gave the fans what they wanted but also gave them something they didn’t know they wanted. I don’t want anything to be expected, and I think this last season is a love letter to our fans. And it’s a love letter to our characters.”

RELATED: Couple Gets Engaged at Schitt’s Creek Pop-Up After Being Inspired by Dan Levy’s On-Screen Love

Dan also opens up about his intense emotions when finishing production on the show. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried more than shooting the last day of the show,” he says.

He continues, “I think as actors and as a crew, this experience was so rare and so extraordinary and life-changing that to say goodbye to it and the way that it ended, combined with just our own personal love and deep respect for these characters, it was incredibly poignant and was an experience I’ll never forget and will cherish for the rest of my life.”

“I think we’ve sort of been able to capture some magic, and that happens very rarely,” he concludes.

Schitt’s Creek season 6 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on PopTV.