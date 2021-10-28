Dan Levy Says His Speech at Sister's Wedding Was Upstaged by Parents' 'Sweetest' Surprise Duet

Dan Levy's sister and Schitt's Creek costar Sarah Levy tied the knot on Oct. 16, and their parents Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine performed a duet at the reception

Dan Levy got upstaged by his parents at his sister's wedding.

The star's sister (and Schitt's Creek costar!) Sarah Levy married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge earlier this month, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Dan, 38, recapped some of his responsibilities as the brother of the bride.

"Well, I was the DJ. There's nothing quite as thrilling as dancing with your aunts to Olivia Rodrigo. It's a special experience," he said with a laugh. "And I had to give a speech, which I thought, 'Okay, well, hopefully that'll come quite easily,' and I thought it did. My speech was in the middle of the night."

"My sister and brother-in-law did their speeches at the beginning of the night and absolutely crushed. Like, could not have done better," Dan continued. "So then I thought, 'Should I have just led? Because I don't know if this is gonna be any good.' So I gave my speech, went fine. It was fine. Then my parents came on after me and sang a duet — a surprise duet for my sister — and suddenly my speech was just absolute s---."

Dan explained that his parents — Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine — sang the Emmylou Harris song "Love and Happiness" and that it was the "sweetest" surprise.

"It just brought the house down. My mom, who doesn't like the spotlight, absolutely nailed it," he said. "It was so nice."

On Instagram earlier this month, Dan shared a black-and-white photo from the dance floor at the wedding, writing in the caption, "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to 'S Club Party' on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."

Sarah, 35, confirmed the marriage news on Instagram, sharing a photo strip from the pair's photo booth session. "Bells are ringing," she wrote. "10.16.2021."