Dan Levy Says Schitt's Creek Reunion Film Is 'TBD with an Exclamation Mark'

Dan Levy gives PEOPLE an update on a potential Schitt's Creek reunion film, sharing that he and his costars are "in constant contact with each other, so the love is there"

Dan Levy is ready to go back to Schitt's Creek any time.

The creator and star of the Emmy-winning comedy chatted with PEOPLE about the potential for a reunion film for the show as he unveiled his latest Tostitos commercial, which he co-wrote and starred in, after appearing in another spot for the brand last year with pal Kate McKinnon.

"My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We're in constant contact with each other," shared Levy, 38. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."

He continued, "I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don't have, don't get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing."

The Golden Globe winner explained that, though a potential reunion is in the cards, he wants to pull something together that will do right by the show's loyal fans.

"I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab," Levy says. "And that's not what we're about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end."

Dan created the beloved Canadian sitcom with his father Eugene Levy, who starred Johnny Rose, patriarch of the Rose Video dynasty. Along with mom Moira (Catherine O'Hara) and sister Alexis (Annie Murphy), the Roses' lives were uprooted after being defrauded by their business manager, so they had to start over in the titular rural town.