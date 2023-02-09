Dan Levy Recalls Facing Homophobia During His Early MTV Days: 'It's Almost Like You're a Real Man'

"When you do feel like there's this hunt to out gay people of note in culture, it almost makes you want to hide even more because you don't want to draw any attention to yourself," Dan Levy said

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 07:44 PM
SMA POLL; Sexiest Import
Photo: Getty

Dan Levy has seen quite the strides in LGBTQ inclusivity since starting his television career more than 15 years ago.

After making his onscreen debut in 2006 on MTV Canada's MTV Live, the Emmy Award winner, 39, says he "didn't feel particularly free" to be an openly gay man on the show.

"It was kind of like, 'Conform to the culture of the workplace or sit it out.' But it was never like, 'Let's pause what we're doing to listen to you,'" recalled Levy as he appeared on Thursday's debut episode of the Phone a Friend with Jessi Cruickshank podcast.

He and Cruickshank, 40, co-hosted MTV Live together, as well as The After Show. Although Levy was out in his personal life at the time, he says the work environment wasn't quite as inclusive.

"I remember walking into work one day and someone asked me what I did on the weekend," he said. "I said, 'Well, I installed a dimmer switch in my apartment.' And that person said, 'Wow, it's almost like you're a real man.'"

"And I thought, 'This isn't right.' But at the time, there was no sensitivity, and there was nobody to go to because it was a different time," Levy explained.

The Schitt's Creek star noted that there weren't "a ton of out actors that were thriving and drowning in work" at the time, and many gossip bloggers "[made] it their job to out people without their consent, like it was some kind of news responsibility."

"We didn't have the sensitivity, I think, that we do now, at least around people's coming out and the fact that it's an incredibly personal experience," he said. "I mean, I think we all knew it at the time."

"So, when you do feel like there's this hunt to out gay people of note in culture, it almost makes you want to hide even more because you don't want to draw any attention to yourself," added Levy.

SEPTEMBER 10: MTV Hosts Dan Levy and Jessi Cruickshank attend the Toronto International Film Festival celebration at Aritzia on September 10, 2007 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***
George Pimentel/WireImage

Following his time on MTV Live, Levy went on to star in several TV shows and films, including Degrassi Goes Hollywood and the 2012 thriller Cyberstalker, before creating Schitt's Creek with his dad, Eugene, in 2015.

The beloved Canadian sitcom followed the Rose family whose lives were uprooted after being defrauded by their business manager, so they had to start over in the titular rural town.

The show received major critical acclaim and won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, two SAG Awards, and two GLAAD Media Awards for outstanding comedy series. Levy, himself, also won four Emmy Awards for the show's sixth and final season.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Dan Levy React to Seeing Schitt's Creek Costar Noah Reid's Broadway Debut

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2020, Levy was honored with the Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award for "moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are," HRC president Alphonso David announced at the time.

"By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt's Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love," David added. "Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality."

Related Articles
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega's Return to 'You' Is Still in Play as Creator Teases 'Any Character Who's Not Dead [Is] Fair Game'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Dan Swygart instagram
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Shares What He's Learned Through Heartbreak: 'Build Yourself Up'
General Hospital special cover
Happy 60th Anniversary, 'General Hospital' ! PEOPLE Is Celebrating with a New Special Edition
You. Lukas Gage as Adam in episode 404 of You
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
Melanie Lynskey arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Melanie Lynskey Dismisses Model's Body-Shaming, Says Surprising 'The Last of Us' Fans Is 'Thrilling'
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
the drew barrymore show -teresa giudice teaches Drew how to flip a table like a pro!
Teresa Giudice Gives Drew Barrymore a Lesson on How to Flip a Table After Iconic 'RHONJ' Moment
US-British actress Lily Collins arrives for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, October 15, 2022.
Lily Collins Opens Up About 'Toxic' Past Relationship That Made Her 'Feel Very Small'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Lisa Rinna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Rinna Jokes 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She's ‘Dating Just for Fun’ After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes Talks New Season of 'Outer Banks' and 'Having a Good Time' with Singer Kelsea Ballerini
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate Says SAG Awards Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show as an Actor' amid MS Diagnosis