Dan Levy Asks Phoebe Bridgers to Write a Song About Him in New SNL Promo

Dan Levy wants to be Phoebe Bridgers' muse — and can you blame him?

The Schitt's Creek star is set to host this weekend's Saturday Night Live with musical guest Bridgers. In a new promo for the episode, the actor learns the hard way that he's probably not going to be the subject of Bridgers' next big hit.

"Phoebe, since we've been bonding this week, I wonder whether you could, like, maybe write a song about me, or whatever," Levy suggests.

But the singer politely — and promptly! — declines.

"I think I'm good on that," she says. "Thanks, though."

Luckily for Levy, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant is more than happy to fulfill his request, belting out a soulful "Woah, Dan."

Levy will make his SNL hosting debut on Saturday. The episode will also mark Bridgers' first appearance on the show.

Also in the promo, Bryant stresses the importance that both Levy, 37, and Bridgers, 26, bring their comedy A-game to the night.

"This one better be funny, guys. Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you," warns Bryant, 33. "And Phoebe, I expect your songs to be hilarious. Weird Al level."

"They're not," Bridgers responds.

It's an exciting time for both Levy and Bridgers, with the final season of Schitt's Creek garnering a record-breaking nine Emmy Awards in September and Bridgers up for four Grammy Awards at the upcoming ceremony, including best new artist.