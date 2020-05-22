Dan Levy Makes Impassioned Plea for People to Wear Coronavirus Masks as an 'Act of Kindness'

Dan Levy directed his message at people who feel like wearing masks is an "infringement" on their freedom

Dan Levy wants you to rethink the reasoning behind wearing a mask during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Schitt's Creek star posted an impassioned plea on Instagram earlier this week, urging those opposed to wearing a mask to think of it not as an "infringement on your freedom" but rather as a simple "act of kindness."

"I've been seeing a lot of viral videos about people who are actively not wearing masks because they perceive it to be an infringement on their freedom," he began. "I suppose, in a way I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing."

He continued: "Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day. Not just for yourself, but for other people who might have autoimmune issues. People who, if they were to contract COVID with those issues might have some devastating repercussions."

Levy concluded by imploring his 1.8 million followers to make wearing a mask their "good deed" of the day.

"If you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask, make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people," he said.

Levy's sister and Schitt's Creek costar, Sarah Levy, showed her support with the comment, "So good."

Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan also approved the message, writing "Thank you Mr. Levy."

Along with continuing to abide by social-distancing guidelines, last month, the CDC recommended that all Americans wear some sort of cloth face covering when they leave the house.

The guideline was put in place after new data revealed that a “significant portion” of those infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic — meaning they never show symptoms but could be “silent spreaders” of the virus. Wearing a face covering helps ensure that asymptomatic people don’t spread it unknowingly, which is the primary concern, and also protects the wearer from potentially catching it from others.

The CDC has advised against the general public using surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which should be reserved for healthcare workers and others working on the front lines. Instead, the CDC suggests using a simple cloth covering, like a bandana or scarf.