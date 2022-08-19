Dan Levy Joins Netflix's 'Sex Education' for Season 4

Dan Levy will join the season 4 cast of Netflix show Sex Education, which is currently filming in Wales

By
Published on August 19, 2022 01:40 PM
Dan Levy attends the TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2022 RUNWAY SHOW at the David H. Koch Theater, NYC on September 12, 2021
Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Dan Levy is ready for a bit of Sex Education.

The 39-year-old actor will join season 4 of the U.K. dramedy as cult author Thomas Molloy, Netflix announced Friday.

News of Levy's role on the show comes as main cast members Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) both announced their exits.

Reynolds told the Radio Times in July: "It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Sami Outalbali, Patricia Allison, George Robinson, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Alistair Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Ncuti Gatwa and James Purefoy attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Sex Education" Season 2
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Sex Education will be Levy's first starring role since his Emmy-nominated show Schitt's Creek aired its series finale, coming to an end after six seasons in 2020.

Following the finale, Levy penned an emotional note to fans of the show, which he co-created and starred in with father Eugene Levy.

"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years," wrote Dan. "Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful."

"Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most," he added. "We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know."

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen during the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" book launch at The Beacon Theatre on October 25, 2021 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sex Education is currently filming in Wales, and production for the upcoming season is expected to continue until 2023. Seasons 1–3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Tanya Reynolds playing Lily in Sex Education
'Sex Education' 's Tanya Reynolds Reveals She Will Not Return as Lily for Season 4
Patricia Allison attends the "Sex Education" Season 2 World Premiere
'Sex Education' 's Patricia Allison Reveals She's Pursuing 'Other Opportunities,' Will Not Return as Ola
The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 101 of The Sandman.
Everything to Know About Netflix's 'The Sandman'
Atlanta Will Return for Fourth and Final Season
Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Cast Return for Fourth and Final Season in Whimsical Teaser
Stranger Things Sadie Sink season 2
Sadie Sink 'Begged' to Play 'Stranger Things' ' Max When Casting Team Thought She Was Too 'Old' at 14
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Ncuti Gatwa attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Jodie Whittaker attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage )
'Sex Education' 's Ncuti Gatwa to Replace Jodie Whittaker as Time Lord on 'Doctor Who' , BBC Announces
Mandy Moore This Is Us
Mandy Moore Calls Moving on from 'This Is Us' 'Daunting': 'Nothing Will Hold the Same Place in My Heart'
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5
American Pie WATN
'American Pie' : See the Cast of the Classic Teen Comedy Then and Now
penn badgley on set
Penn Badgley Begins Filming 'You' Season 4 in London as New Cast Members Are Announced
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Squid Game
Everything to Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
David Harbour Recalls the 'Exact Moment' He Fell in Love with Wife Lily Allen
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'Pivoting' , 'Good Sam' , 'Mr. Mayor' , and 9 CW Shows
Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us
'This Is Us' and Mandy Moore Snubbed by Emmys for Final Season
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Celebrities Who Starred With Their Kids in Movies and TV Shows