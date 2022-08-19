Dan Levy Joins Netflix's 'Sex Education' for Season 4

Dan Levy is ready for a bit of Sex Education.

The 39-year-old actor will join season 4 of the U.K. dramedy as cult author Thomas Molloy, Netflix announced Friday.

News of Levy's role on the show comes as main cast members Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) both announced their exits.

Reynolds told the Radio Times in July: "It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Sex Education will be Levy's first starring role since his Emmy-nominated show Schitt's Creek aired its series finale, coming to an end after six seasons in 2020.

Following the finale, Levy penned an emotional note to fans of the show, which he co-created and starred in with father Eugene Levy.

"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years," wrote Dan. "Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful."

"Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most," he added. "We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know."

Sex Education is currently filming in Wales, and production for the upcoming season is expected to continue until 2023. Seasons 1–3 are currently streaming on Netflix.