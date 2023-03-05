Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara Have a 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion at Paris Fashion Week

The Roses are a long way from Schitt's Creek.

Dan Levy and onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara appeared to manifest a scene right out of their beloved Canadian sitcom when they were seated together front row at Loewe's F/W 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The actor, 39, shared a selfie with O'Hara, 69, on Instagram Saturday, captioning it with an emoji holding back tears.

The joyful reunion earned some praise in the comments section from the likes of Marc Jacobs, who dropped a selection of red heart emojis. "Really no words for how much I love this picture," wrote Carnie Wilson as Sara Haines added, "This makes my heart so very happy!!!"

The Happiest Season star also shared an Interview Magazine excerpt, in which O'Hara was asked if she saw any of her crushes in the front row. "Daniel Levy," she quipped.

Co-created by Dan and father Eugene Levy, the duo starred as David and Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek, which centers around a wealthy family who loses everything and has no choice but to move to the small titular town, which Johnny purchased years before as a joke.

O'Hara, who came up with the older Levy in Canada's Second City improv troupe, starred as the matriarch Moira Rose, while Annie Murphy played daughter Alexis Rose.

Running for six seasons from 2015 to 2020, the show garnered lots of love and awards, taking home the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series and the Golden Globe for best television series — musical or comedy.

Pop TV

After Schitt's Creek aired its final episode in 2020, Dan told PEOPLE last year that a reunion is "TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end."

"My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We're in constant contact with each other," he said. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."

Levy continued, "I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don't have, don't get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing."