Miles Teller stars as Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy in The Offer, which premieres April 28 on Paramount+

Dan Fogler Got Tips on How to Play Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer from Godfather Star James Caan

The Offer: Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer, streaming on Paramount+, 2022. Photo: James Minchin/Paramount+

Dan Fogler went directly to the source to craft his performance as The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola in Paramount+'s The Offer.

The actor and comedian, 45, plays the legendary Oscar winner in the new series about producer Albert S. Ruddy's "never-before-seen experiences" of bringing the iconic American crime film The Godfather to the big screen.

Before stepping into Coppola's shoes for the show, the Fantastic Beasts actor reveals to PEOPLE in this week's issue that he spoke with The Godfather star James Caan, 82, to get some intel on what Coppola was like while making the epic.

"It was really awesome because he's known him for a long, long time," says Fogler. "And he gave me some great little feedbacks. Like certain things, like he doesn't suffer fools and stuff like that. And little tidbits, little gems like that were really helpful."

The plot follows the complicated working relationships between Ruddy, Coppola, Evans and Marlon Brando. The 1972 film was an adaptation of a crime novel written by Puzo.

Series creator Michael Tolkin previously praised Ruddy's determination in getting The Godfather made.

"Al has the most brilliant combination of tenacity and taste," Tolkin told Vanity Fair in January of Ruddy, who is one of The Offer's executive producers. "With all the forces against him, he moved steadily ahead, protecting the film's vision, not his own ego."

Further teasing the series, Tolkin said "for every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions."

Tolkin added, "It was a matter of life and death to them. So that's not a gangster story, that's a human story. That's what gave the book and the movie so much power. Everyone is fighting for their existence."