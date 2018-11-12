Dan Crenshaw Says to 'Stop Looking for Reasons to Be Offended' After Pete Davidson's SNL Bit

Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw hopes that his surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live reminds Americans to focus on what really matters this Veteran’s Day.

The Congressman-elect stopped by Weekend Update on Saturday to accept Pete Davidson‘s apology for a poorly received joke about the vet, who lost his eye in Afghanistan.

“It felt good,” Crenshaw said on Today of his SNL segment. “It felt like the right thing to do. I would appreciate it if everybody would stop looking for reasons to be offended, and that’s what this was all about.”

In the bit, Crenshaw had just made amends with Davidson when his phone started to ring — and his ringtone was “Breathin” by Davidson’s ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

After making some playful quips about Davidson’s appearance, Crenshaw offered a heartfelt speech on how to honor veterans and those who were lost on Sept. 11, including Davidson’s father Scott.

“We were hesitant at first” to do the segment, Crenshaw explained on Today. “We weren’t sure what the skit was going to look like … but in the end we decided to do it. And we decided to do it because what better platform than to sort of give a united message for the country, talk about forgiveness and talk about veterans.”

“And they let me do that last part where we got a little bit serious and I was able to give a message about what I think it means to connect with veterans and how to bridge that gap between civilians and military,” he added.

“This is Veterans Day weekend, which means it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran,” Crenshaw said on SNL. “Maybe say, ‘Thanks for your service,’ but I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran, ‘Never forget.’”

“When you say never forget to a veteran, you are implying that as an American, you are in it with them,” Crenshaw explained. “Not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans but connected together as grateful fellow Americans.”

“It’s not all that often that I get to pitch a bunch of comedy ideas to one of the biggest shows in the world,” Crenshaw noted on Today. “So the good idea fairy was all over the place. It was fun, though. We had a lot of fun.”