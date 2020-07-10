The Ghostbusters alumnus narrates the new series Hotel Paranormal on the Travel Channel

Dan Aykroyd Hosts New Paranormal TV Show: 'Whether You're a Believer or Not, It's Entertaining'

Dan Aykroyd is returning to his Ghostbusters roots.

The writer, actor, musician and filmmaker is narrating a new series on the Travel Channel, Hotel Paranormal, which delves into true stories of paranormal encounters from hotel guests around the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's so much fun," Aykroyd, 68, tells PEOPLE. "Bottom line about all of it, whether you're a believer or not, it's entertaining."

Image zoom Courtesy Travel Channel

From Poltergeist activities to demonic spirits, the series showcases hotel guests' terrifying encounters through dramatic re-creations, actual video evidence and insights from paranormal experts. "The tone and sensitivity towards these people in these cases is really what attracted me," Aykroyd says. The producers "realized these people have been through traumatic experiences and they give them a forum to talk about it."

The premiere episode features a traveling salesman who documents poltergeist activity with his cell phone in a motel room; a group of teens on a classroom trip to Italy that accidentally set free an ancient evil in their hotel and suffer the consequences; and a journalist in Connecticut who fights off a supernatural attack in her room at an inn.

Image zoom Columbia/Everett

"It's psycho kinetic energy. That's the invisible world at work," Aykroyd says. "What's neat about it is you actually get to see the actual footage in a few of the episodes."

As a longtime believer in ghosts, Aykroyd thinks "the incredible encounters we're highlighting will open up a lot of minds and hopefully break through some of the skepticism people carry about the paranormal."

He adds: "I'm excited to lend my voice to help bring viewers across the United States, these gripping real-life ghost stories, many of which take place in their own backyards."