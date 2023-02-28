Damian Lewis Returns to 'Billions' for Season 7: 'Bobby's Back!'

Damian Lewis is making an official comeback.

The actor will revive his role as Bobby Axelrod on the Showtime series, Billions for season 7. In a conversation with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the 52-year-old actor confirmed his revival of the character.

"Bobby's back, Axe is back," Lewis said, "and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

Lewis left the series in 2021 after season 5. Earlier that same year, he had lost wife Helen McCrory, to cancer.

"Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien," Lewis tweeted after his final season 5 episode.

"A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

The last time Bobby Axelrod was seen on the show, he was settling down in a quieter life in Europe. Bobby's fortune was gone as he removed himself from the world of finance and crime that kept him occupied during his American life.

A release from Showtime says season 7 will feature financial and personal drama on a whole new level: "Alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Billions seasons 1–6 are currently available to stream on Paramount+.