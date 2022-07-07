Alison Mosshart is Damian Lewis' first public love interest since the April 2021 death of his wife, Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis Confirms Romance with Alison Mosshart After the Death of Wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis has a new love in his life.

The Homeland actor seemed to confirm his relationship with The Kills frontwoman, Alison Mosshart, at a summer event for The House of KOKO. The pair posed for a photo at the event, in which their faces touched and Mosshart's arm was around Lewis' shoulder.

It's not the first time Lewis, 51, and Mosshart, 43, have stepped out together as they've sparked relationship rumors over the past few months. Previously, the pair attended the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party together.

Mosshart's mother, Vivian, has spoken about the duo's relationship. "I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her," Vivian told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it," she continued. "If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly I'd like to."

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attend 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery

Mosshart is the first person Lewis has gone public with since the death of his wife, Helen McCrory.

In April 2021, the Harry Potter actress died from cancer at 52. Lewis and McCrory had two children together: Manon, 15, and Gulliver, 14.

Lewis has honored his late wife's legacy since her passing. He penned an essay about her impact and "brilliant" life for The Sunday Times.

"Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress," the actor wrote in April 2021. "She was a people person, sure. 'I'm much more interested in who I'm with than where I am,' she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better."

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory arriving at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party at 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty

The essay also detailed McCrory's battle with illness, and her light that never dimmed throughout.

"I'm staggered by her," Lewis said of McCrory. "She's been a meteor in our life."