Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Everage Creator and Comedian, Dead at 89

The Australian character actor died on Saturday following health issues related to a February fall and subsequent hip surgery

Published on April 22, 2023 03:10 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Dame Edna. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian who created the famed character Dame Edna, has died. He was 89.

Humphries died on Saturday in an Australian hospital after being treated for different health issues, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. He had a fall and subsequent hip surgery in February and was recovering, even planning to do a comedy tour this summer.

​"​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," his family said in a statement, according to the outlet.

"​With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be," the family said. "​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​​​​​art in all its forms.​

The tribute ended with a nod to Humphries' many personas: "The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."

The actor was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1934 and created his infamous character of housewife Edna Everage in 1955 as a "social satire," according to CNN.

Dame Edna became a hit in the 1970s after Humphreis debuted the character in London's West End and as a result, began appearing on TV and chat shows.

A beloved Australian treasure, Edna was known for her bright lilac hair, diamond-encrusted cat glasses and go-to catchphrases like, "Hello Possums!"

Dr Barry Humphries poses for pictures after he received his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from the Queen at Buckingham Palace, in central London, 10 October 2007. Humphries is an Australian comedian best known for the television charachter Dame Edna Everage. AFP PHOTO/Steve Parsons/POOL (Photo credit should read Steve Parsons/AFP via Getty Images)
Barry Humphries. Steve Parsons/AFP via Getty

Humphries was in the entertainment industry for more than 60 years and has been honored many times. He was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (OA) for services to the theater in 1982 and the Queen made him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2007.

Humphries also made his mark in the U.S. He won a Special Tony Award for his Broadway show, Dame Edna, The Royal Tour in 2001 and guest starred on an episode of Ally McBeal in 2001.

The character actor had some hard times, checking into alcohol rehab in the 1970s after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Melbourne, according to AP News. He was sober for the remainder of his life.

Fans and celebrities both penned tributes on social media after hearing the news of Humphries' death.

"For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted, referencing another of his characters. "But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift."

Said Elton John of his friend: "Barry was the funniest man ever. AND, the sweetest man ever. What a sad day."

Ricky Gervais also shared his reverent goodbye on Twitter. "Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius," he wrote.

Humphries was married four times and is survived by his fourth wife, Lizzie Spender, four children, and 10 grandchildren.

