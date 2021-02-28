Fan favorites from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, including Joe Park, Riley Christian and Brendan Morais, gathered with Dale Moss and Zac Clark

Bachelorette Alums Dale Moss and Zac Clark Reunite with Their 'Band of Brothers' from Season 16

The Bachelorette boys are back!

On Saturday, a few contestants from season 16 of the popular ABC reality dating show — which began with Clare Crawley as the lead before Tayshia Adams took over — reunited for a weekend in New York City.

Several of the men, including fan favorites Joe Park and Brendan Morais, shared photos of their gathering on Instagram.

"Quite the crew right here 👌🏽 Loved getting together and kicking it with the boys again! #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette," wrote Dale Moss, who left the season early after proposing to Crawley.

Moss, 32, and Crawley, 39, have since ended their engagement but appear to be rekindling their relationship as of late.

Another fan favorite, Riley Christian, shared some videos while giving a toast to his friends. "If you ever want me to talk, put a glass of whiskey in my hand 🥃," he joked in the caption. "I think we truly are a 'Band of Brothers' lol. Love y'all boyzzz."

Bennett Jordan shared a photo of the group, writing, "🥂to friendships, reality, and finding true ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤."

Kenny Braasch and Jordan Chapman also posted some photos from the "boy's night." Joe Park made sure to give the men who couldn't make it a special shout-out on Instagram, writing" wish you were here" while tagging them all. He also gave Crawley and Adams a sweet nod, adding that the crew "would never be complete without" them.

After Crawley and Moss left the show as an engaged couple, Adams joined the remaining men to continue their journey to find love. During the finale, she got engaged to Zac Clark, who also appeared in several of the photos from the contestant's reunion weekend.

Adams, 30, told Marie Claire in a recent interview that she and Clark, 37, are in no rush to get married, but are rather focusing on dating each other at the moment.

"We're dating right now while being engaged," Shes told the outlet, adding that she's "not at all" thinking about ending the relationship despite frequently being asked if they are still together.

"We're back and forth. But there's no timeline," Adams said of when they will tie the know. "It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."