Dale Moss Weighs in on Ex-Fiancée Clare Crawley's Engagement: 'A Great Day'

Dale Moss is happy for anyone who finds love — including his ex-fiancée Clare Crawley.

After learning the news of Crawley's new engagement, the Bachelorette alum shared his thoughts on Crawley's relationship milestone. Moss, 34, told Entertainment Tonight it's not necessarily about Crawley, 41, — but a new love story, in general.

"Everyone deserves love and the goal is to find it," Moss said, "So whenever anyone can that's a great day."

Moss and Crawley met during her season on The Bachelorette, which ended up being the shortest Bachelorette run in history. The pair got engaged after just two weeks on-screen, leading Crawley to leave her pack of suitors behind. Some of the men stayed to meet new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, who stepped in when Crawley and Moss fled into the sunset.

Though it was love at first sight for the model and hairstylist, Crawley and Moss first ended their engagement in January 2021. They later reconciled but split for good in September 2021.

After the split, Crawley seemingly shaded Moss when he announced his first acting role. "For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips," she wrote on Instagram. "I had a front row seat to that since day one."

Crawley kept her current relationship private for a year before making it Instagram official in September. Just a month after she introduced the world to Ryan Dawkins, he popped the question during a lantern event in Las Vegas.

"I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE exclusively after the engagement. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

Moss is currently in a relationship with Instagram influencer and Wall Street executive Galey Alix.