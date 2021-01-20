The Bachelorette's Dale Moss 'Wasn't Ready for Marriage and Kids' with Clare Crawley, Source Says

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley were often on two different pages during their short-lived engagement.

The couple, who got engaged last summer just two weeks into Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, recently called it quits. And now a source tells PEOPLE that Moss, 32, was not ready for the next steps in his relationship with Crawley, 39.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dale wasn't ready for marriage and kids," says the source. "He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her."

According to the source, Crawley "quickly found out" that Moss "had cold feet, but she was really hoping he would grow in the relationship and come around."

"Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions," the source says.

Image zoom Clare Crawley, Dale Moss | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ ABC

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Moss, a former NFL player, announced that he and Crawley split in a statement on Instagram Tuesday. (Crawley has yet to publicly address the split.)

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he said. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

He continued, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Just a week before announcing the split, Moss opened up about joining the cast of the ABC reality show, saying he didn't make the decision to accept his spot as a contestant until Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette.

"I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show. And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time," he said during an appearance on the Raising the Bar with Alli and Adrian podcast. "She was so confident and passionate."

RELATED VIDEO: Clare Crawley Opens Up About Moving in with Dale Moss and Future Plans — 'Babies Are on the Agenda!'

From the first night of her season of The Bachelorette, Crawley made no secret of her instant attraction to Moss — and she ultimately decided to cut the experience short to be with him, accepting a proposal during the fourth episode. Following their quick engagement, Crawley and Moss made their exit from season 16, leaving the door open for Tayshia Adams to take over.

"This is the happiest time in my life," Crawley told PEOPLE in November, after the engagement aired on the show. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

The pair also dealt with naysayers at the time who criticized the fact that they got engaged so quickly.