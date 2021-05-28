In the new photo, Clare Crawley flashes the engagement ring Dale Moss proposed to her with on The Bachelorette

Dale Moss is reminiscing on his tropical getaway with Clare Crawley.

The Bachelorette star shared a photo Friday from his trip to Hawaii with Crawley earlier this month. In the picture, Crawley wraps her arms around her smiling beau.

"This makes me happy," Moss captioned the post, which also featured Crawley flashing the engagement ring he proposed to her with on The Bachelorette last year.

Crawley, 40, and Moss, 32, called it quits in January after they got engaged last summer, just two weeks into filming their season of the dating competition series. Tayshia Adams then stepped in to replace Crawley for the remainder of the season.

However, the pair later reconnected and were spotted spending time together in New York City on several occasions over the past few months. In April, Moss appeared to make their reconciliation Instagram official, posting a mirror selfie with Crawley to his story. "Selfie skills on 💯," he wrote alongside the shot.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he told the Hollywood Raw podcast a week later. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together. Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."

"We're keeping things private and that's working for us, in due time we'll speak about that together," he continued, later adding, "We're just in a good place and just like with any relationship, we're just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes."

Both reality stars documented their trip to Hawaii on their respective Instagram pages, and earlier this week, Crawley shared a photo in honor of her departure from the island state.

"Hopefully not a goodbye Hawaii, but a see you later!" she captioned the picture of herself with her back to the camera.