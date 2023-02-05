Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins

"Everyone deserves to find love, love is a beautiful thing," Dale Moss told PEOPLE of ex Clare Crawley, who married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony this month

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 5, 2023 12:44 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dale Moss arrives at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins; Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiI1j11hzOV/?hl=en 
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Clare Crawley/Instagram

Dale Moss is wishing ex Clare Crawley "nothing but the best" after her wedding to Ryan Dawkins.

The reality star, 34, chatted with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary event at The Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, where he said he harbors no bad feelings towards his former love.

"Everyone deserves to find love, love is a beautiful thing," he said. "If she's found love and they're happy, you know, how can you not be happy for her?"

"So I wish her nothing but the best. That's the goal, right?" Moss — who became engaged to Crawley, 41, after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette in 2020 — added.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dale Moss arrives at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Crawley married Mascot Sports CEO Dawkins in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, on Feb. 1.

"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life … I wouldn't change a thing!" said Crawley. "Happiest day of my life hands down!"

Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Crawley and Dawkins got engaged in October 2022 during a romantic lantern festival in Las Vegas.

The couple's nuptials took place just days after Crawley revealed on social media that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car. (She ended up wearing a replacement dress from Flares Bridal — a gown she called her "dream" wedding look.)

Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Moss said that he is in an "amazingly supportive relationship with a one-of-a-kind woman," which he described as being "a great feeling."

When asked what being a part of Bachelor Nation taught him about his current relationship, the reality star detailed, "The biggest thing I've learned is I'm on the right path, and I'm very happy with who I am and how I handle relationships and situations."

"But I also have learned that the small things matter, right?" he continued. "And the importance of addressing and understanding some of our traumas from our past, some of the things that we've gone through in life, but also understanding where to put up boundaries and barriers and not take on everything else from the outside world."

As for whether there will be wedding bells in the near future for him and his lady, Moss explained that there are no plans to get engaged for the time being. "We're just focused on taking each day as it comes and building our relationship as strong as possible. I've got something really, really special, so that's what we're focused on," he said.

