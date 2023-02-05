Entertainment TV Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins "Everyone deserves to find love, love is a beautiful thing," Dale Moss told PEOPLE of ex Clare Crawley, who married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony this month By Topher Gauk-Roger and Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 12:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Clare Crawley/Instagram Dale Moss is wishing ex Clare Crawley "nothing but the best" after her wedding to Ryan Dawkins. The reality star, 34, chatted with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary event at The Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, where he said he harbors no bad feelings towards his former love. "Everyone deserves to find love, love is a beautiful thing," he said. "If she's found love and they're happy, you know, how can you not be happy for her?" "So I wish her nothing but the best. That's the goal, right?" Moss — who became engaged to Crawley, 41, after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette in 2020 — added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Clare Crawley Wears 'Dream' Replacement Wedding Dress After Her First Gown Was Stolen — See Her Look! PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Crawley married Mascot Sports CEO Dawkins in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, on Feb. 1. "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life … I wouldn't change a thing!" said Crawley. "Happiest day of my life hands down!" Stefanie Keenan/Getty Crawley and Dawkins got engaged in October 2022 during a romantic lantern festival in Las Vegas. The couple's nuptials took place just days after Crawley revealed on social media that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car. (She ended up wearing a replacement dress from Flares Bridal — a gown she called her "dream" wedding look.) RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins: 'The Happiest Day of My Life!' Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Moss said that he is in an "amazingly supportive relationship with a one-of-a-kind woman," which he described as being "a great feeling." When asked what being a part of Bachelor Nation taught him about his current relationship, the reality star detailed, "The biggest thing I've learned is I'm on the right path, and I'm very happy with who I am and how I handle relationships and situations." "But I also have learned that the small things matter, right?" he continued. "And the importance of addressing and understanding some of our traumas from our past, some of the things that we've gone through in life, but also understanding where to put up boundaries and barriers and not take on everything else from the outside world." As for whether there will be wedding bells in the near future for him and his lady, Moss explained that there are no plans to get engaged for the time being. "We're just focused on taking each day as it comes and building our relationship as strong as possible. I've got something really, really special, so that's what we're focused on," he said.