Dale Moss Says He's 'in a Good Place' with Clare Crawley: 'We Love Each Other Tremendously'

Dale Moss is speaking out about his relationship with Clare Crawley.

The former Bachelorette contestant appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast Thursday and said he and Crawley are "in a good place" — but didn't confirm that the pair are dating again following their January split.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he said. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together. Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."

"We're keeping things private and that's working for us, in due time we'll speak about that together," he continued, later adding, "We're just in a good place and just like with any relationship, we're just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes."

Crawley, 40, and Moss, 29, called it quits in January after they got engaged last summer, just two weeks into filming their season of The Bachelorette. Tayshia Adams then stepped in to replace Crawley for the remainder of the season.

However, the pair seem to have reconnected and have been spotted spending time together in New York City on several occasions. Last week, Moss appeared to make their reconciliation Instagram official, posting a mirror selfie with Crawley to his story. "Selfie skills on 💯," he wrote.

As for whether he still considers himself "an engaged man," Moss shied away from giving an exact answer to the Hollywood Raw hosts and reiterated his previous statements.

"I'll say this, Clare and I are in a good place," he said. "Focused on one another and leave it at that."

Earlier in the interview, Moss said being on The Bachelorette was "one of the best decisions of my life, without a doubt."

"I wouldn't change anything for the world, I've grown so much throughout this, have challenged myself, I met one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my life," he said, seemingly referring to Crawley.

"And whether there's challenges or not it's one of those situations, while obviously we're not talking publicly about our situation and we'll do that in due time, but we love and care about one another and I've just grown a lot from the entire experience. I've learned a lot about how to handle myself in stressful situations," he continued.

The reality star went on to express his deep love for Crawley when discussing their breakup playing out in the public eye.

"Clare and I love each other, we love each other tremendously — that was never a question," he said. "That's always been the clearest and most understood thing with us from the beginning and I think just with any situation and any relationship if you love and care for someone regardless of what happens, if it's meant to be you'll find yourselves back together at some point and I truly believe that."

Finally, Moss briefly addressed the rumors of infidelity surrounding his initial split from Crawley.