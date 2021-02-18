Dale Moss Says He Has 'a Lot to Smile About' After Reuniting with Ex Clare Crawley

The former Bachelorette contestant, who announced his split from Crawley last month, shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Story Thursday with the caption, "A lot to smile about lately."

Two days before his optimistic post, Moss, 32, and Crawley, 39, hung out at Nokomo's Sunset Hut bar in Florida, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The pair spent time at the bar before heading out and walking down to the nearby waterfront, the outlet reported.

Moss and Crawley got engaged last summer after meeting on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. Two weeks in, Crawley made an early exit to be with Moss and accepted his proposal, prompting Tayshia Adams to step in as her replacement.

In January, however, Moss announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

"I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He continued, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives."

Days later, in a statement posted on her own Instagram, Crawley said she only learned that Moss would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she wrote. "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Of the pair's split, a source previously told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."